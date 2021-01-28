WAUPUN — Zach VanderWerff led a balanced attack with 13 points in Central Wisconsin Christian’s 73-55 win over Dodgeland’s boys basketball team on Thursday.
Central Wisconsin Christian (9-7) finished 24-of-36 shooting in the lane against Dodgeland (4-10).
"We've got to stop that," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said.
Senior forward Sy Otte led the Trojans with 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Dodgeland’s boys hosts Stockbridge tonight at 6 p.m. Dodgeland’s girls follow with a game against Stockbridge at 7:30 p.m.
CWC 73, DODGELAND 55
Dodgeland 30 25 — 55
CWC 45 28 — 73
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Otte 6 4-8 16, Brugger 5 2-2 15, Nunez 2 2-3 6, Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Fenner 1 2-2 5, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Appenfeldt 4 1-1 9 Totals 20 11-16 55
CWC (fg ft-fta pts) — Westra 4 0-2 8, Syens 4 0-1 10, VanderWerff 5 3-4 13, Slings 2 0-0 4, Schaalma 2 0-0 5, Vlietstra 2 1-2 6, McKean 5 2-2 12, Buteyn 1 1-1 3, Hoekstra 6 0-1 12 Totals 31 7-13 73
Three-point goals — D (Brugger 3, Fenner 1), CWC (Syens 2, Schaalma 1, Vlietstra 1)
Total fouls— D 14, CWC 18
