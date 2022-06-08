WAUPUN — Sometimes, it just all comes together.
It certainly did for the Eagles at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional in Waupun. And in a big way.
The Jefferson baseball team blew the game wide open on the strength of seven sixth-inning runs, routing Dodgeville 11-2 to clinch a repeat trip to the state tournament.
“We were just confident,” Tyler Butina said of the team’s mindset at the plate. “See the fastball and then you have to hit it.
“Those insurance runs were just huge. From the mindset of me pitching with a 4-2 lead and then if a runner gets on, you have to just grind. Having seven runs you can go out there and be yourself. If someone gets on, just go after the next batter.”
The Eagles advance to the D2 state tournament, where they finished runners-up in 2021. The state semifinals are Wednesday, June 15, in Appleton.
The top of Jefferson’s potent attack did plenty of damage versus the Dodgers. Leadoff man Aidan Kammer doubled to open the game and scored on a double to center by Butina. Tanner Pinnow added a run-scoring single later in the frame.
Dodgeville scored twice in the third to even it up.
Jefferson (23-7) took the lead for good in the fifth inning as Evan Neitzel led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a grounder by Tyler Fredrick and came around on a ground ball by Aiden Devine.
Kammer came up next, singling up the middle. He advanced to second on a passed ball and scored from there on a base knock to right by Butina. Luis Serrano was called out due to batter interference after bunting and hustling down the line. Serrano was hit by the throw from the Dodgeville catcher on a controversial call in a key spot to end the inning.
Once the sixth inning ended, most everyone donning maroon and gold on the third base side had long forgotten the events of the fifth.
Jefferson sent 13 hitters to the dish in the sixth, tallying six hits to score seven times and lead 11-2.
Neitzel singled to the opposite field, scoring Pinnow to officially get the party started. Fredrick followed by laying down a beautiful bunt and beating it out for a hit, scoring Aiden Behm. Neitzel scored via balk to make it 7-2. Butina delivered the biggest firework, tripling down the line in right to clear the bases and drive in three. Louis Serrano capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.
“We wanted to slow everything down today,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “We knew it was going to be a long game. We wanted to take it an inning at a time. They scored two in the third to stop any momentum.
“We hit it hard there for a few innings but didn’t anything more than the two runs to show for it. We were able to manufacture some things out there. Tyler Butina has different velocity with the pitches he throws. We got into their bullpen, which is something we wanted to do. We wanted to see what their bullpen had.
“To throw a seven-spot on the board whether it’s a triple down the line, a safety squeeze or a delayed steal, they executed everything we needed. We wanted to continue to put pressure on Dodgeville. Ultimately, we deflated them.”
I’d say so.
Jefferson starter Drew Peterson permitted two earned on three hits, striking out four with three walks in four frames to earn the decision. Butina pitched three one-hit innings to finish it off.
“Drew didn’t have his off speed stuff today but did enough in four innings to only give up two runs with one pitch,” Fetherston said. “This was great experience for him and will set him up well for next week.
“Tyler did it on the mound and at the plate. That’s why he’s Tyler Butina. He stepped up when we needed him to. What a great team effort. These guys love each other and are committed to being great teammates. That’s when great things happen.”
When Butina recorded the last out of the seventh, a monkey pile quickly formed between the mound and plate.
“I can’t put it into words,” Pinnow said. “I’m so happy and proud of the guys. They couldn’t have done any better. We thought midseason we weren’t going to do anything.
“Now, here we are. We had our doubts. We kept putting in the work and it came together. From team dinners to other things off the field, we did everything together. We have so much camaraderie with the guys. To be going back to state feels great.”
Jefferson is playing its baseball baseball in the biggest spots as June wears on.
“Our defense and pitching are the No. 1 keys to success,” Pinnow said. “We’ve been hitting the ball, but we’ve been winning some close games. Our pitching and defense has gotten it done. We haven’t committed many errors. The errors we did commit weren’t big errors. That’s what sets us apart from right now versus earlier in the season. We just mashed the ball today.”
Kammer isn’t one to internalize his excitement when the last out is recorded in these big postseason games.
“It’s been a season full of ups and downs,” Kammer said. “I believe in our guys and have faith we can do it.
“When we get that last out of the seventh in these playoffs games, it’s like a blood rush right through me. I believe in these guys and know we are a good team.”
Denmark, Mosinee and Pewaukee are the other three state qualifiers in D2.
JEFFERSON 11, DODGEVILLE 2
Jefferson 200 027 0 — 11 14 2
Dodgeville 002 000 0 — 2 4 0
Leading hitters — Kammer 2x3 (2B), Butina 4x5 (2 2B, 3B), Behm 2x3, Fredrick 2x4; D: Halverson 2x4 (2 2B), Forsyth 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Garthwaite L; 5-7-4-3-2-2, Reddel 0.1-4-5-5-0-1, Rickard 1.2-3-2-2-1-2; J: Peterson W; 4-3-2-2-4-3, Butina 3-1-0-0-1-1.
