Lake Mills senior Adam Moen and Lakeside Lutheran senior Micah Cody were selected on Friday to play in this year's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games.
The duo will represent the small-school south team in a 2 p.m. game on July 17 at Oshkosh's Titan Stadium.
Moen, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback helped the L-Cats to a 7-2 record last fall.
Cody, a 6-0, 185-pound inside linebacker was a key cog for a Warriors squad that went 6-1.
