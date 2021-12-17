Having played Big Ten football as a quarterback for the University of Minnesota, Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath knew a Division 1 prospect when he saw one in John Clifford.
“He’s always been a really big kid,” Kamrath said. “He’s been big his whole life. Watching him grow up, through sports, I thought, here’s a kid with some size. To be a Division 1 athlete, you have to have that. He was very athletic for his size. When he got into high school, I knew there was a lot of potential there.”
Clifford officially became a Badger on Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent to play at offensive lineman for the University of Wisconsin in front of a large gathering of family and friends at Watertown High School.
The three-year varsity letter winner was brought up his sophomore season, mainly as a defensive end. He was a two-way starter throughout his junior season as a tight end and defensive end.
“We started him at tight end and he was a very good tight end and he played defensive end,” Kamrath said. “He came up his sophomore season and played varsity and played a lot of snaps for us.
There was something missing at that time. It was that nastiness. I told him, you have to have a nastiness to you if you want to play a lineman or a tight end position at the Division 1 level. That’s what coaches are looking for.
“John bought into it. He really worked his butt off in the offseason to get bigger, stronger and faster. He was an unselfish teammate. He pushed his classmates and teammates to get better as well.
His junior year, the first four games, I watched his film and I sent it to Ben Strickland, who used to coach for Wisconsin and was a defensive coordinator for Madison Edgewood and I said, as a good friend of mine, just tell me ... I think this kid can play at a high level. Tell me straight up if you agree with me.
“He said, I think this looks like a Wisconsin kid, for sure, an Iowa kid potentially. He gave me some contact information of other guys he knew. We started sending film out of John. I talked to his parents about it and said I really think he can be a Division 1 player.”
Clifford made the move from tight end to left guard his senior year. The Goslings struggled to a 3-6 record with injuries playing a factor, but the offense remained prolific with 1,403 passing yards and 1,353 rushing yards.
“He really wanted to play tight end, but I said you are better off, if you want to play at Wisconsin or another Big Ten school, switching to offensive line (was the way to go),” Kamrath said. “We were on the fringe about what to do. John played both throughout the summer and he played both going into camp and we sat down with John and some coaches and said I think you should play offensive guard for us. Not only is it your best chance to play at the next level, it’s your best chance to help us win games. John said, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ He trusted me. We got four really good games on film. We sent that to (UW offensive line coach) Joe Rudolph the next week. He had nothing but great things to say about John. He was very excited about his potential.”
Rudolph met with Clifford in September and made a preferred walk-on offer. The senior chose to wait until the end of the season to make his decision official.
“John is coming in as a walk-on,” Kamrath said. “(The Badgers) only offered two walk-ons in the state. They did not offer one last year at that position. They said, if we are going to offer him a walk-on, we are going to offer it to a guy we think can play, just like any other scholarship kid.”
Kamrath would love to see Clifford follow in the footsteps of senior Josh Seltzner, a first team Big Ten all-conference guard for Wisconsin this season who played high school football in neighboring Columbus.
“The All Big Ten kid from Columbus was a walk-on,” Kamrath said. “Wisconsin has a rich tradition of bringing walk-ons in. They treat them like every other kid. They get opportunities to get a scholarship as soon as they get there.
“The state of Wisconsin has roughly 3,500 seniors every year. In the whole state, about 30 get the chance to play major college football at a high level. John’s in that one percent. It’s a really, really huge honor.
In 18 years of coaching, John will be my first player to play in the Big Ten, which is awesome. We’ve got some other guys (in attendance tonight) who will get a chance to play in some lower levels and maybe some scholarship levels as well. To have a kid who can play in the Big Ten is really exciting. I am very proud of John. I know that he has a tremendous career ahead of him and I am very excited for him.”
Clifford took the opportunity to thank everyone in his support group.
“First, I want to thank everyone for coming out tonight and for supporting me throughout this journey,” Clifford said. “I want to start by thanking the University of Wisconsin, for everything they have done for me in the recruiting process and making Madison feel like a second home. It was an easy choice to commit there.
“Next, I want to thank my family and friends. My friends, without you guys, I wouldn’t be where I am today without your support at practice, making me a better player. That has been awesome.
My family, thank you for your support. Every time I go to a family gathering, it was always, ‘Where are you going to go?’ I just couldn’t reveal it until I was fully ready to go.
“Next, I want to thank my coaches past and present for everything you guys have done. You made me be a better competitor and player and teammate. Everything you have done for me has helped make me the success that I am today.
“I want to thank my teammates for becoming my second family, my brothers throughout high school. Being able to go to practice with you guys has been great, pushing me through hard practices in the sun and conditioning and things like that. Thank you guys for all that.
“Thank you, coach Kamrath, for helping me through the recruiting and football and everything you are going to continue to do for me.
“Most of all, I want to thank my parents (Kevin and Linette) sitting next to me, for all the sacrifices they have made for me. All the time they have invested in me, driving me to games, to practices, tournaments, camps. For everything you have done, I can’t thank you guys enough.”
