JEFFERSON — Chase Cummings totaled 39 points and East Troy connected on 18 3-point shots in a 93-43 road win over the Jefferson boys basketball team in Rock Valley play on Thursday.The Trojans (8-3, 5-2 RVC) scored 52 first-half points and Colin Terpsten scored all 24 of his points from beyond the arc. Cummings hit six 3s.For Jefferson (0-13, 0-8), senior guard Braden McGraw tallied 18 points.The Eagles travel to play Brodhead on Tuesday at 7 p.m.EAST TROY 93, JEFFERSON 43East Troy 52 41 — 93Jefferson 20 23 — 43East Troy (fg ft-ftm pts) — Guyse 2 0-0 4, Kurth 4 0-1 8, Terpsten 8 0-0 24, Lindow 5 0-0 13, Fierst 1 0-0 3, Aleckson 0 2-2 2, Cummings 14 5-5 39. Totals 34 7-8 93.Jefferson — Tully 1 0-0 3, McGraw 8 0-2 18, Ganser 1 0-0 2, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Johnson 2 0-0 4, P. Phillips 2 0-0 4, E. Phillips 1 0-0 2, Devine 1 0-0 2, Butina 1 1-1 3. Totals 19 1-3 43.Three-point goals — ET (Terpsten 8, Cummings 6, Lindow 3, Fierst 1) 18; J (McGraw 2, Tully 1, Neitzel 1) 4.Total fouls — ET 9, J 7.
