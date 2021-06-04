The Luther Prep baseball team fell to visiting Lodi 13-3 to conclude the Capitol North portion of the season on Thursday.
"Our finish to the conference schedule has been disappointing," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. "We haven't been able to find our bats these past games and tonight our pitching got roughed up by some good Lodi hitters."
The Phoenix (9-8, 5-5 Capitol) scored three times in the fourth inning to pull within 5-3, capped by Owen Ernest's two-run home run to center with one out.
Lodi scored eight times on eight hits (seven singles and a double) to blow it open in the seventh.
"Our only highlights at the plate came in the fourth inning," Kiecker said. "Sophomore Parker Winghart hit a double to the left-center alley and then senior Owen Ernest got his first home run. He has been getting some nice quality at-bats lately so it was great to see him make some real solid contact to drive the ball over the left-center fence."
Luther Prep's Aiden Paxton took the loss, allowing four earned on six hits over 2 1/3 innings.
Lodi, which won the first matchup 1-0 on May 11, had a 19-6 advantage in the hits column, including five for extra bases.
Ernest was 2-for-2 and senior Elijah Shevey tripled.
The Phoenix travel to face Marshall today at 5 p.m.
LODI 13, LUTHER PREP 3 (6)
Lodi 103 108 — 13 19 0
Luther Prep 000 300 — 3 6 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — L: Melchior (W; 5-6-3-3-3-0), Ziegler (1-0-0-0-1-0); LP: Paxton (L; 2.1-6-4-4-1-0), Meyer (1.1-4-1-1-2-0), Winkel (2.1-9-8-8-2-0).
Leading hitters — L: Possehl 4x5 (2 2B), Melchior 3x5 (2 2B), Ziegler 3x4, Richer 2x3, Traeder 2x4, Meier 2x4 (2B); LP: Ernest 2x2 (HR), Shevey (3B), Winghart (2B).
