LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s football team will host Kewaskum on Friday in a nonconference tilt after a one-week hiatus on Parents’ and Senior Night.
The Indians opened their season last week with a 48-7 defeat at home to Lake Mills, allowing 41 unanswered points to finish the game.
“Don’t underestimate them,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They were a team highly ranked in the preseason. They have good size and good athletes. They will be a whole lot better the second week than they were the first.”
The Warriors (2-0) are ranked ninth this week in the Associated Press Wisconsin high school football poll for medium-sized schools.
Lakeside is looking to clean up its ball security and improve in pass protection this week.
“We have a lot of work to do on our pass blocking,” Bauer said. “We’ve been working hard on that. Teams are going to bring pressure against us until we show we can block it. We need to clean up our ball handling. It was better in week two. We are still putting the ball on the grass too often.”
Kewaskum will be tasked with stopping a ground attack averaging 316 yards per game this season, good for 7.6 yards per tote. In contrast, the Warriors have 120 pass yards through two games.
The Indians return senior quarterback Michael Daniel but graduated many of their primary skill players and will continue looking to new faces for production in week 4.
Pardeeville (0-1) at Waterloo (1-1)
WATERLOO — Waterloo’s football team returns to East Suburban Conference play with a home matchup against Pardeeville on Friday.
The Bulldogs haven’t played since a 45-24 setback versus Cambridge on Sept. 25 due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
The Pirates are 1-0 in league play after their season-opening 19-18 victory at Palmyra-Eagle. They enter this week on the heels of a 20-12 defeat against Cambria-Friesland.
The run game was effective last week, totaling 151 yards and two scores on 19 attempts.
Senior quarterback Blake Huebner’s production, however, was limited to 7-for-25 passing for 61 yards.
The Bulldogs struggled at times in their opener against the run, surrendering 229 yards and an average rush of 7.4 yards. They permitted only 52 passing yards and had an interception.
Pardeeville quarterback Peter Freye was 6-for-14 for 62 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying it 15 times for 51 yards and a score against Cambridge.
If Waterloo can continue to run it effectively, chewing clock in the process, the Pirates have a good chance to be 2-0 in league play.
Horicon/Hustisford (0-1) at Cambria-Friesland (2-1)
Husticon takes on longtime scrimmage partner and former conference rival Cambria-Friesland on Friday.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 20-12 win over Waterloo. C-F runs its usual wing-t offense, featuring quarterback Kobe Smit and wingback Cade Burmania.
“The quarterback has a pretty good arm and Burmania is a really good wingback,” Horicon/Hustisford coach Shannon Mueller said.
The Marshfalcons welcome back several players including senior quarterback Dan Janiszewski.
“We’ve got some good young running backs, and we want to establish that,” Mueller said.
Husticon is down two starting offensive linemen due to injury, but have more numbers coming in than going out.
“We’re returning five or six more players this week,” Mueller said. “(C-F coach Jim) Bylsma has guys returning as well. His numbers are half of what we have. The whole goal is to get on that field. When we reached out to Bylsma, they are D7 and we’re D5, but we’ve scrimmaged each other and we both had byes. Coach Bylsma has been great to me since the beginning, since I took over as coach."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.