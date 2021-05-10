FOND DU LAC -- Luther Prep's softball team fell 10-0 in a nonconference game at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday.

The Phoenix (0-5) were outhit 8-4 and committed three errors.

WLA plated five runs in the second inning, pulling ahead 6-0. Alayna Suprenand homered and Mikayla Carey drove in four runs.

LPS starter Emma Bortulin allowed nine earned on eight hits over five frames.

WINNEBAGO LUTH. 10,

LUTHER PREP 0 (6)

Luther Prep  000  000  —  0  4  2

Winnebago Luth  151  102  —  10  8  1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Bortulin (L; 5-8-10-9-0-3); WL: Schumacher (W; 6-4-0-0-8-0).

Leading hitters — WL: Suprenand (HR), Shea 3x4 (3B), Carey 2x3 (2B).

