FOND DU LAC -- Luther Prep's softball team fell 10-0 in a nonconference game at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Monday.
The Phoenix (0-5) were outhit 8-4 and committed three errors.
WLA plated five runs in the second inning, pulling ahead 6-0. Alayna Suprenand homered and Mikayla Carey drove in four runs.
LPS starter Emma Bortulin allowed nine earned on eight hits over five frames.
WINNEBAGO LUTH. 10,
LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
Luther Prep 000 000 — 0 4 2
Winnebago Luth 151 102 — 10 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Bortulin (L; 5-8-10-9-0-3); WL: Schumacher (W; 6-4-0-0-8-0).
Leading hitters — WL: Suprenand (HR), Shea 3x4 (3B), Carey 2x3 (2B).
