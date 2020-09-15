For the second consecutive match, Luther Prep's girls tennis team swept singles play en route to a league victory.
The Phoenix, a day after beating Lake Mills 4-3, defeated Lodi by the same count in a Capitol North match at LPS on Tuesday.
Alethia Schmidt won 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 1 flight and Haley Olson (No. 2) was a 7-5, 6-2 victor for the Phoenix (5-0, 2-0 in conference).
Abigail Schewe beat Taylor Paar 6-1, 7-5 and Katie Schmidt capped the team's singles success with a 6-0, 6-1 decision.
Luther Prep's No. 1 doubles tandem of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck fell 7-5, 7-5 while the No. 3 tandem of Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke got beat 7-5, 6-0. Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder fell in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
The Phoenix play at Mayville next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 4, LODI 3
SINGLES
No. 1 -- Alethia Schmidt (LP) def. Dorothy Deans (LO) 6-3 , 6-0
No. 2 -- Haley Olson (LP) def. Rachel Winters (LO) 7-5, 6-2
No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Taylor Paar (LO) 6-1, 7-5
No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Caroline Karls (LO) 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES
No. 1 -- Alihah Sebert/Krista Mayberry (LO) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 7-5, 7-5
No. 2 -- Lexy Karls/Oliva Lange (LO) def. Sarah Vance, Watertown Luther Prep - Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6
No. 3 -- Mira Potter/Rylee Schneider (LO) def. Lauren Crocker, Watertown Luther Prep - Kayla Roethke, Watertown Luther Prep, 7-5, 6-0
