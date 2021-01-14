COLUMBUS -- Sophomore guard Aaron Uttech made the go-ahead free throw with 2.1 seconds left as Columbus defeated the Luther Prep boys basketball team 55-54 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (3-6) trailed 32-20 at the halftime break before rallying back to square it at 54 with 19 seconds remaining.
Uttech drove baseline and was fouled after drawing contact from Luther Prep junior guard Tom Balge. After missing the first attempt, Uttech connected for the final margin. Luther Prep junior guard Caleb Kozinski, a Kettle Moraine transfer who scored a game-high 16 points, got a clean look that hit the front iron at the buzzer.
"In the first half we just did not come out focused and did not look sharp," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "As a result, they took it to us. We got ourselves in a deep hole and were down 28-10 at one point. You could tell they were going to force us to shoot form the outside. They weren't going to let Balge have success driving like he did against other teams."
Junior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons and senior guard Luke Fix each hit a 3-pointer early in the second half, cutting the deficit to six points. Luther Prep was always within range from there but couldn't quite pull ahead.
"Our guys came out with much more focus and fire in the second half," Kieselhorst said. "One of the guys who had a good game although it doesn't show in the box is Nick Montgomery. He had a big on him, penetrated and hit those guys on the outside. Momentum turned with him doing that. Jude Guse had two 3s and then all of the sudden things started loosening."
Kozinski, who was playing his second game of the season and is still getting acclimated to the system, also hit a pair of 3-pointers. Kieselhorst also credited Guse and Fix for playing key roles, adding that their abilities to hit from beyond the arc allowed the offense to run more the way it was accustomed to.
Fix finished with 12 points on four made 3s and junior guard Thomas Koelpin had seven for LPS, which has lost three straight.
Uttech led the Cardinals (3-5) with 14 points and senior guard Caden Brunell added 10.
The Phoenix host Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS 55, LUTHER PREP 54
Luther Prep 20 34 — 54
Columbus 32 23 — 55
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 0 2-4 2, Balge 2 0-0 4, Guse 2 0-0 6, Fix 4 0-0 12, Koelpin 3 0-0 7, Fitzsimmons 1 1-2 4, Baumann 1 1-4 3, Kozinski 5 4-4 16. Totals 18 8-14 54.
COLUMBUS — Carthen 2 0-0 4, Uttech 5 2-4 14, Co. Brunell 2 3-4 7, Cotter 2 2-5 6, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Ca. Brunell 4 2-2 10, Fritz 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 12-19 55.
3-point goals: LP 10 (Fix 4, Guse 2, Kozinski 2, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); C 2 (Uttech 2). Total fouls: LP 19; C 14. Fouled out: Balge.
