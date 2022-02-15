Marquart scores 33 for Blackhawks in 64-32 win over Pirates Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 15, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERLOO — Senior guard Taylor Marquart singlehandedly outscored the opposition with 33 points in Fort Atkinson’s 64-32 road win over Waterloo on Monday.Fort Atkinson (10-13) scored 32 points in each half, with Marquart scoring 16 in the first half and 17 after the break.Sophomore forward Brenna Huebner scored 13 points to pace Waterloo (8-14). The Pirates host Marshall on Thursday.FORT ATKINSON 64, WATERLOO 32Fort Atkinson 32 32 — 64WaterlooFort Atkinson (fg ft-fta tp) — Riley 5 0-0 10, Rios 2 1-2 6, Marquart 15 2-3 33, Burke 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 2 1-2 5, Kohl 1 0-0 3, Cave 1 0-0 3, Badura 1 0-0 2 Totals 28 4-7 64Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 0 0-2 0, K. Webster 0 4-6 4, Jaehnke 2 1-3 7, Blundell 0 4-6 4, Huebner 3 6-8 13, Baumann 2 0-0 4 Totals 7 15-25 32Three-point goals — FA (Rios, Marquart, Kohl, Cave), W (Jaehnke 2, Huebner)Total fouls — FA 21, W 10Fouled out — FA (Neste) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin Theder professional, funny, special Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements Dodge County finance director resigns Richard R. "Dick" Schumann Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.