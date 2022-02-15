WATERLOO — Senior guard Taylor Marquart singlehandedly outscored the opposition with 33 points in Fort Atkinson’s 64-32 road win over Waterloo on Monday.

Fort Atkinson (10-13) scored 32 points in each half, with Marquart scoring 16 in the first half and 17 after the break.

Sophomore forward Brenna Huebner scored 13 points to pace Waterloo (8-14). The Pirates host Marshall on Thursday.

FORT ATKINSON 64, WATERLOO 32

Fort Atkinson 32 32 — 64

Waterloo

Fort Atkinson (fg ft-fta tp) — Riley 5 0-0 10, Rios 2 1-2 6, Marquart 15 2-3 33, Burke 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 2 1-2 5, Kohl 1 0-0 3, Cave 1 0-0 3, Badura 1 0-0 2 Totals 28 4-7 64

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 0 0-2 0, K. Webster 0 4-6 4, Jaehnke 2 1-3 7, Blundell 0 4-6 4, Huebner 3 6-8 13, Baumann 2 0-0 4 Totals 7 15-25 32

Three-point goals — FA (Rios, Marquart, Kohl, Cave), W (Jaehnke 2, Huebner)

Total fouls — FA 21, W 10

Fouled out — FA (Neste)

Recommended for you

Load comments