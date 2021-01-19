BARABOO — Senior forward Teya Maas led Watertown with 19 points, leading the girls basketball team to a 56-42 win over Baraboo on Tuesday.
Maas scored 12 of her points in the first half, which ended in a 19-19 tie. The Goslings took flight offensively over the final 18 minutes, scoring 37 points.
Senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler hit all four of her 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 14 points. Senior guard Avalon Uecke scored nine of her 11 points in the second half.
“Aubrey decided she wanted to put the game out of reach and hit four 3s in the second half in a pretty short time span,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
“It was a pretty tight game throughout. Overall, we didn’t shoot it that well. We missed a lot of fairly easy shots inside, and for whatever reason were just out of sorts early. It was back and forth, and then we finally got some separation when she hit those shots. She got hot on the same spot on the floor. It was huge for her to step up like that, but it was a grinder. The kids stayed the course.”
Maya White-Eagle scored a game-high 20 points for Baraboo (2-13), with 15 of those points coming in the second half.
“Baraboo shot it well,” Stollberg said. “Credit to Baraboo. They played a really tough game. Teya was pretty tough in the second half rebounding. Defensively, we came up with some stops and some turnovers when we needed them.”
Watertown (8-5) hosts Monroe on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN 56,
BARABOO 42
Watertown 19 37 — 56
Baraboo 19 23 — 42
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Quinn 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 5 0-0 14, Gifford 0 2-2 2, Hinrichs 3 0-0 8, Maas 8 3-4 19, Uecke 5 0-0 11 Totals 22 5-6 56
Baraboo (fg ft-fta pts) — Ross 3 0-0 8, White-Eagle 8 0-0 20, Pfaff 3 1-2 9, Frank 1 0-0 3, Gruner 0 2-4 2 Totals 15 3-6 42
Three-point goals — W (Schmutzler 4, Hinrichs 2, Uecke 1), B (White-Eagle 4, Pfaff 2, Frank 1)
Total fouls — W 8, B 11
