As challenging as last season was with all the pandemic hassles, the experience served Watertown’s junior-heavy team well.
“We have 22 seniors,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “That’s a strong class for us. We have a lot of guys back with a ton of varsity experience. That’s always a good thing. We have a lot of guys playing both ways, so we’re going to have to work on our depth. The junior class is one of the smaller classes we have had with 10, so we are fortunate to have a bigger senior class, but those juniors can help us.”
The Goslings bring back size and experience on the offensive line.
Caden Maas is back at left tackle. John Clifford moves over from tight end to play one of the guard positions, which is where he is projected to play at the next level. Cameron Libick is the center. Bryan Pineda is the other guy at guard. Andrew Davis is at right tackle.
“Those are four guys with a lot of line experience,” Kamrath said. “John played the tight end position. We asked him to do a lot of pulling. He was one of our lead blockers. He feels comfortable with that. It gives us our best five. We have a big, athletic experienced line. I think we have some guys who will have to give us snaps and breaks, but that five is a strong five. We could move guys as well to play different positions. It definitely gives us an opportunity to create some holes in the run game and have really solid pass protection.”
Caleb Huff split time with Nathan Kehl at quarterback last season. The job is Huff’s this year, with Kehl switching over to wide receiver in Watertown’s no huddle, gun spread attack.
Huff is a dual threat quarterback who was highly effective running the ball in the red zone last season.
“Caleb has a strong arm,” Kamrath said. “The biggest thing going into the second year is consistency. He throws as well as any guy I’ve had in terms of arm strength. He needs to take what defense gives him. When the plays aren’t there, it’s about making good decisions. With his legs and his ability to create, that’s a huge luxury for us. I feel good about what he can do and what he brings to table.
“Nathan is more comfortable at wide receiver. He played it in the middle of last season when he had a thumb injury. He seemed to enjoy it. In the offseason, he said he wanted to be at outside receiver opposite Oliver Meyers.”
Meyers and Kehl are the outside receivers. Brady Martin replaces Clifford in the tight end/halfback position and will play as an inside receiver along with Aden Clark.
“We have a number of guys that can get minutes,” Kamrath said. “Sean Kelliher, Christian Rhodes and James Babbs will see time at wide receiver, and there are probably a couple more who will play with some of those guys on defense. Our starters played a lot last year and made some huge catches and had some great stats. It gives us a chance to make plays in the open field and win one on one matchups. It gives us an opportunity to press the field and put defensive backs in tough spots.
Taylor Walter and Brandon Glaznap are the top two running backs.
“We rotate two guys, usually,” Kamrath said. “Those three (Huff, Walter and Glaznap) are excellent runners, with very good speed.”
“Our starting 11 are as good as we’ve had in a number of years. We need to stay healthy and gain consistency. We need to find a strength in every guy on offense, take what defense gives us and find good matchups in space.”
Watertown has several returning starters on its 34 defense as well. Longtime defensive coach and Gosling alum Alex Crogan took a coaching job in West De Pere. Former assistant Matt Meracle returns to help run the defense.
Maas, Libick and Clifford are returning starters up front. David and Pineda will rotate in.
“All five start on the offensive line, so we have to be creative finding roles for juniors or other seniors, who can give us snaps in certain situations,” Kamrath said. “Those three are as big and physical and guys we’ve had in the past. I feel good about what they bring to the table.”
Martin is the only returning starter in the linebacking corps. He’ll play a strong outside linebacker. Walter moves from safety to an inside linebacker postition. Kelliher tore his ACL early last season and has worked his way back to earn another inside linebacker spot. Rhodes moves over from defensive back to play at the other outside linebacker.
Marcus Norman played on the defensive line last year and is currently playing at linebacker.
“He has done great things in camp,” Kamrath said. “He’ll play linebacker and defensive line for us in some situations.”
Other linebacker candidates include Tanner Peirick, David Joslyn and Eric Chairez and possibly Hector Valadez.
“We have a lot of new faces, but those guys all bring something unique,” Kamrath said. “They all can help us in different ways.”
Huff and Glaznap return as safeties. Kehl is moving from safety to a defensive back position opposite Clark. Meyers and Babbs will rotate in. Adam Eckert could play at safety or corner.
“James could give us snaps on both sides of the ball,” Kamrath said. “I see him playing some snaps at defensive back and wide receiver for us. It’s a group that is really athletic. We feel like we can insert guys at any position at defensive back and not take a step down. We’re going to have to give guys breaks. We’re looking at more positions than we ever had. We need to because we have so many starters on offense.”
Huff assumes the kicking duties to start the season. Matthew Marchant could see time there as well.
“Caleb is a really good, all-around athlete and we feel he can do the job for us,” Kamrath said. “Matthew played soccer in the past. He’s been working on punting as well. We’ll see how camp goes and make a decision at the start of the season.”
David returns an accomplished long snapper.
“Andrew David is as good a long snapper as there is in the state,” Kamrath said. “He is also ranked in the country.”
The Goslings move into a new league this season, the Badger Conference Large School Division.
“It’s going to be one of the best conferences in the state in any division,” Kamrath said. “Waunakee and DeForest have been in the top for the state in rankings and both have won state championships in recent years, and both are ranked in the top five in Division 2. Milton, Oregon, Janesville Craig and Parker and Beaver Dam are in there as well.”
Watertown opens the season with nonconference games against Brookfield East and Reedsburg.
“There are some teams we have some familiarity with from the Badger South, and some new teams we haven’t played or who have new coaches,” Kamrath said. “It’s going to be a tough league. It’s going to be a challenge to finish in the top half, which has always been a goal for us, to be a playoff team. Our kids put a lot of time and hard work into it. I am confident we can be successful this season. We know we are playing some really good teams, so we’ll take it one game at a time. There are lots of challenges, but it’s something we are looking forward to.”
