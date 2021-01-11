JEFFERSON — The Eagles were not able to slow down the Spartans offense in their Rock Valley Conference matchup on Monday night, falling 77-68.
Jefferson was led by senior guard Haygen Miller, who scored 17 points. Backcourt mate Braden McGraw added 16 points. Isaiah Hoffman also broke double-digits with 11 points.
The Eagles were unable to hang on to their 31-29 halftime lead as the Spartans had two players record 23-point games.
McFARLAND 77,
JEFFERSON 68
McFARLAND 29 48 — 77
Jefferson 31 37 — 68
McFARLAND (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nachats 1 0-0 2; Pavelac 7 6-6 23; Weririki 10 1-4 23; Larson 6 1-2 14; Gillen 3 1-2 7; Chisholm 2 0-0 5. Totals 30 9-15 77.
JEFFERSON — Miller 6 4-6 17; McGraw 7 0-1 16; Neitzel 3 0-0 8; Lenz 1 0-0 2; Martin 2 0-0 4; Hoffman 4 0-2 11; Steies 1 0-0 2; Devine 3 2-4 8. Totals 26 6-13 68.
3-pointers: MF 8 (Pavelac 3, Weririki 2, Larson 2, Chisholm), J 10 (Miller 3, McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Hoffman 3). Fouls: MF 16, J 14.
