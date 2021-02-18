MINERAL POINT — Top-seeded Mineral Point held off fourth-seeded Waterloo 63-60 in a Division 4 girls basketball sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Mallory Lindsay led three players in double figures with 20 points for Mineral Point. Waterloo got 19 points from Skyler Powers and 16 from Julia Asik.
Mineral Point improved to 15-5 and will host second-seeded Fennimore for the sectional championship on Saturday. Waterloo ended the season at 11-15.
MINERAL POINT 63, WATERLOO 60
Waterloo 23 37 — 60
Mineral Point 28 35 — 63
WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 3 3-4 9; Webster 0 1-2 1; Powers 5 7-11 19; Jaehnke 2 0-0 5; Asik 6 0-0 16; Huebner 0 1-2 1; Wolff 1 2-4 4; Baumann 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 15-25 60.
MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 7 0-0 20; Aschliman 0 3-4 3; Chambers 6 2-2 17; Watters 5 1-5 11; Wenger 4 1-7 9; Cox 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 10-22 63.
3-point goals: W 7 (Asik 4, Powers 2, Jaehnke 1); MP 9 (Lindsey 6, Chambers 3). Total fouls: W 21; MP 20. Fouled out: Wenger.
