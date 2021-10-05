WATERLOO — Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush completed 8-of-12 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in Waterloo’s 48-12 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science 48-12 on Friday.

Waterloo (6-2) scheduled Milwaukee Academy of Science on short notice after receiving a forfeit from Dodgeland after the Trojans announced the cancellation of the remainder of their season.

Hush threw touchdown passes to Trevor Firari, Cooper Setz and Owen Haseleu.

Senior running back Eugene Wolff led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a score.

Haseleu’s 45-yard TD catch led the Pirates in receiving yardage. Setz had three receptions for 30 yards.

Benny Marshall led the Pirates in total tackles with six. Ryan Sturgill added four.

Waterloo travels to face Clinton on Friday.

WATERLOO 48, MILWAUKEE

ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 12

Milw. School 0 12 0 0 — 12

Waterloo 7 34 7 0 — 48

First Quarter

W — Wolff 4 run (Zieroth kick)

Second Quarter

W — Firari 1 run (Wright kick)

W — Firari 18 pass from Hush (Zieroth kick)

M — 5 run (pass failed)

W — Setz 18 pass from Hush (Zieroth kick)

W — Haseleu 45 pass from Hush (kick failed)

W — Wolff fumble return (Wolff run)

M — 79 run (run failed)

W — Wolff 30 run (Zieroth kick)

