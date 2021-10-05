Pirates line up, knock down replacement for Dodgeland Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Oct 5, 2021 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERLOO — Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush completed 8-of-12 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in Waterloo’s 48-12 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science 48-12 on Friday.Waterloo (6-2) scheduled Milwaukee Academy of Science on short notice after receiving a forfeit from Dodgeland after the Trojans announced the cancellation of the remainder of their season.Hush threw touchdown passes to Trevor Firari, Cooper Setz and Owen Haseleu.Senior running back Eugene Wolff led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble for a score.Haseleu’s 45-yard TD catch led the Pirates in receiving yardage. Setz had three receptions for 30 yards.Benny Marshall led the Pirates in total tackles with six. Ryan Sturgill added four.Waterloo travels to face Clinton on Friday.WATERLOO 48, MILWAUKEEACADEMY OF SCIENCE 12Milw. School 0 12 0 0 — 12Waterloo 7 34 7 0 — 48First QuarterW — Wolff 4 run (Zieroth kick)Second QuarterW — Firari 1 run (Wright kick)W — Firari 18 pass from Hush (Zieroth kick)M — 5 run (pass failed)W — Setz 18 pass from Hush (Zieroth kick)W — Haseleu 45 pass from Hush (kick failed)W — Wolff fumble return (Wolff run)M — 79 run (run failed)W — Wolff 30 run (Zieroth kick) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Supervisor’s death ‘hard to accept’ Family breathes new life into landmark gas station Shola E. (Kauffeld) Fohr Goslings lose another shootout in Monterey Stadium I-94 semi driver in serious condition Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
