Leah Jakusz had the go-ahead single with two outs in the eighth as Edgewood rallied for a 5-4 win over the Watertown softball team on Senior Day at Brandt/Quirk Park on Thursday.
The Goslings (11-8, 8-5 Badger South) got on the board first with a pair of runs in the second. Senior Maddie Fischer plated senior Sydney Linskens on a two-out triple. Senior Elise Hickey, who was 4-for-4, followed with a run-scoring base knock.
Watertown, which stranded runners at the corners with two out in the third, scored twice on three hits, all with two outs, in the fourth to pull ahead 4-1. Fischer got the rally going with a single and reached third on a single by Hickey. Strupp came through with an RBI single and Hickey scored on an error by the catcher on the play to cap the frame.
The Goslings’ bats went quiet from there, managing only four two-out singles the rest of the way. In the eighth, Fischer reached on an error by the first baseman with two outs. Hickey singled her to third to put the tying run in scoring position for Strupp, the team’s leadoff hitter. Edgewood starter Michelle Schmidt, who allowed four runs (two earned) on 11 hits in a complete-game performance to earn the decision, retired Strupp on a grounder to end it.
Freshman catcher Drew Hinrichs was 2-for-4 with a two-out double in the third.
Linskens took the loss, allowing five earned on eight hits in eight innings, walking seven and striking out two. Linskens didn’t allow a hit until Schmitt’s run-scoring single in the fourth. Edgewood (7-6, 7-6) had back-to-back one-out singles in the eighth. After a fielder’s choice, Jakusz singled up the middle to score Charlotte Voge from second.
Watertown, Fort Atkinson and Oregon are tied for second in the league with eight wins apiece. Oregon defeated Monona Grove 7-5 on Thursday.
The Goslings conclude league play at Fort on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
EDGEWOOD 5, WATERTOWN 4
Edgewood 000 112 01 — 5 8 4
Watertown 020 200 00 — 4 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: M. Schmitt (W; 8-11-4-2-2-0); W: Linskens (L; 8-8-5-5-2-7).
Leading hitters — E: N. Schmitt 2x3 (2B), Singer 2x4 (2B); W: Fischer 2x4 (3B), Hinrichs 2x4 (2B), Hickey 4x4.
