agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOONLITERSHigh scores: Brenda Scherrot 548 (204), Amanda Kelly 487, Jenni Sommers 473, Lisa Cutsforth 457, Julie Meyer 454Standings;Pts.Kube Custom Carpentry;10Sommers;8Watertown Bowl;6Fathead’s Country Campers;5Berres Brothers;5DAM Doctors;4Nielsen Amusements’4FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Kevin Blasing 587 (203), DJ Kruesel 585 (249), Dakota Pfeiffle 558, James McGowan 548 (210). Women: Melissa Kruesel 628, Brenda Clemmons 517, Terry Davis 494, Nicole Bosque 478Standings;Pts.Rascals;14-2Young & Old;10-6Emils Pizza;8-8Wolff Pack;8-8ENR Auto;8-8United Septic;8-8Fri. Nite Bowlers;4-12Date Night;4-12TUESDAY SENIORSHigh scores — Men: Chuck Saeger 631 (211, 235), Mike Zwieg 602 (215, 211), Carl Schultz 600 (269), Ron Benninger 599 (206, 222), Wayne Kuerschner 570 (211), Ronnie Bartels 562 (245), Bruce Kemmerling 552 (214), Pete Boer 513, Harvey Ziemer 503. Women: Sandy Saeger 512, Judy Schwantes 492 (204), Josie Kubly 491, Christine Peters 484, Shirley Grosskopf 449Standings;Pts.4-Pak;30Gutter Dusters;30Misfits;264-Chicks;24Krueger Builders;24Final Four;22Survivors;18Wannabees;16Different Strokes;16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton to close its Watertown facility County board backs castle's resurgence Highway E interstate bridge closed indefinitely Steven A. Hepp Highway 26 ramp to I-94 to be closed Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.