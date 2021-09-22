MOONLITERS

High scores: Brenda Scherrot 548 (204), Amanda Kelly 487, Jenni Sommers 473, Lisa Cutsforth 457, Julie Meyer 454

Standings

;Pts.

Kube Custom Carpentry;10

Sommers;8

Watertown Bowl;6

Fathead’s Country Campers;5

Berres Brothers;5

DAM Doctors;4

Nielsen Amusements’4

FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: Kevin Blasing 587 (203), DJ Kruesel 585 (249), Dakota Pfeiffle 558, James McGowan 548 (210). Women: Melissa Kruesel 628, Brenda Clemmons 517, Terry Davis 494, Nicole Bosque 478

Standings

;Pts.

Rascals;14-2

Young & Old;10-6

Emils Pizza;8-8

Wolff Pack;8-8

ENR Auto;8-8

United Septic;8-8

Fri. Nite Bowlers;4-12

Date Night;4-12

TUESDAY SENIORS

High scores — Men: Chuck Saeger 631 (211, 235), Mike Zwieg 602 (215, 211), Carl Schultz 600 (269), Ron Benninger 599 (206, 222), Wayne Kuerschner 570 (211), Ronnie Bartels 562 (245), Bruce Kemmerling 552 (214), Pete Boer 513, Harvey Ziemer 503. Women: Sandy Saeger 512, Judy Schwantes 492 (204), Josie Kubly 491, Christine Peters 484, Shirley Grosskopf 449

Standings

;Pts.

4-Pak;30

Gutter Dusters;30

Misfits;26

4-Chicks;24

Krueger Builders;24

Final Four;22

Survivors;18

Wannabees;16

Different Strokes;16

