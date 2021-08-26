Beloit Memorial scored three second half goals to defeat Watertown’s boys soccer team 4-1 in a nonconference match on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
Baylor Denu gave the visiting Purple Knights a 1-0 halftime lead with an unassisted goal at the 30-minute mark.
Jacob Narkis scored the equalizer for Watertown (0-2) at the 50-minute mark off an assist from Dillon Vazquez, but Beloit Memorial responded with goals by Britton Sala at the 62-minute mark and by Eamonn Rougvie at the 74-minute mark. The Purple Knights got some additional insurance when the Goslings gave up an own goal just seconds after Rougvie scored.
Wyatt Steffanus made 18 saves for the Goslings.
“We played a lot better tonight than we did against Edgewood on Tuesday, but the score doesn’t reflect that due to a couple late goals and an own goal,” Watertown boys soccer coach Ethan Kratzer said. “From the start, Beloit peppered our defense and junior goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus with shots. They took 17 shots on goal. A lot of them were way over or wide of goal so they ended up with a total of seven on goal that Wyatt had to make some quality saves on. It felt a little bit like we were playing ourselves from midseason of last year. We just weren’t able to put the same pressure on their defense. Wyatt really had a fantastic game.
“Down just a goal at halftime, we told the guys not to overcommit. They were barreling into players trying to tackle and win the ball instantly. It’s one of the reasons some of them were so gassed so early. They did a great job adjusting that in the second half and we played a really solid 30 minutes in that half. Senior Jacob Narkis was able to equalize with a great laser of a goal from about 30 yards out off an assist from senior Dillon Vazquez.
“We created some significant opportunities after that, but the Beloit attack wore us down and they went up 2-1 in the 62nd minute. It was a good goal so I don’t think the guys were fazed much by it. In the 74th minute Beloit got a corner and we had some mis-marked matchups size-wise. We tried getting a couple players to switch marks, but it was too late and their biggest guy got up and headed it past Wyatt. About 30 seconds later, senior centerback Matthew Bushkie was under pressure and quickly dropped the ball back to Wyatt. He put too much weight on it and directed it towards goal rather than outside resulting in an own goal.
“It’s a tough thing for a centerback to get over. Bushkie holds himself to a high standard and I know it will bug him for a while. I told him it’s the life of a defender. Sometimes those kinds of things are going to result in goals. He has to rebound quickly and have a short memory. I also told him the only person upset with him is himself — that play had no effect on the outcome of the match. He’s a good kid and good player and I know he’ll bounce back.
“A 1-4 loss isn’t what we were expecting, but it’s one of those matches that the score doesn’t really reflect the actual match. Every loss is a learning experience. We had great support in the stands tonight and we are loving that. The student section was boisterous and awesome. They really made the atmosphere great for the guys tonight.”
Watertown hosts Monona Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We have a tough match Tuesday against Monona Grove coming up,” Kratzer said. “MG is always good and we will need to be sharp and confident for that match.”
JV wins: Watertown’s junior varsity won 6-1.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 4,
WATERTOWN 1
Beloit 1 3 — 4
Watertown 0 1 — 1
B — Bene 30:00
W — Narkis (Vazquez) 50:00
B — Sala 62:00
B — Rougvie 74:00
B — Own goal 74:00
Saves — B (Althaus 6), W (Steffanus 18)
