The Maranatha Baptist University men’s basketball team went 1-1 this past week, defeating Oak Hills Christian at home 81-70 on Friday before a 78-73 setback versus Trinity International on Saturday.
In the Oak Hills game, the Sabercats (5-5) trailed by one at the halftime break before outscoring the opposition 48-36 in the second stanza.
Taylor Ball scored on a game-high 27 points on 10-for-20 shooting and Aaron Sanders added 14 points and seven assists. Malachi Herbster contributed 10 points off the bench while Jed Mayhak and Caleb Moultrie scored nine apiece.
“Proud of our guys for the way they played tonight," said head coach Joel Borchardt. “Wasn't the prettiest, but excited to pull out the win in front of our home crowd. Congrats to Coach Miller — they really brought it to us tonight. Really hoping to learn and improve from this — being more efficient in our shot selection and moving the ball better. We look to improve in every game, and most of all to honor and glorify Christ in everything we do.”
Against Trinity, Maranatha trailed 47-38 at the halftime break and couldn’t rally all the way back.
Ball led all scorers with 30 points, including 6-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc, and grabbed nine boards. Josh Davis added 14 points and Mayhak finished with 10. Sanders had eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
The Sabercats host Emmaus on Feb. 8 at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women’s basketball team swept Oak Hills Christian at home over the weekend.
On Friday, the Sabercats won 71-48 behind 13 points apiece from Callie Morrison and Emily Johnson. Jacklyn Simpson added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Katelyn Morrison totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Callie Morrison also contributed nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals. MBU (6-6) shot 15-for-17 at the free throw line.
In Saturday’s 67-50 victory, Johnson tallied a team-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Callie Morrison finished with 15 points and eight assists while Claire Hansel had seven points and 19 rebounds, including six offensive boards.
The team, which has won its last three games, went 86 percent (19 of 22) at the line.
Maranatha plays at Judson (Ill.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
