JOHNSON CREEK — The rubber match between these two teams was no match at all.
After splitting the regular season series with Trailways South rival Palmyra-Eagle, Johnson Creek’s softball team dominated a Division 4 regional semifinal with the Panthers on Tuesday in a 11-0 victory.
Lainey Benz had three hits and four RBIs for Johnson Creek (15-11), which scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Lexi Swanson had one of her best outings of the season on the mound, allowing no runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Madyson Nettesheim took the loss for Palmyra-Eagle (13-7), allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on eight hits with one strikeout and two walks. Kyler Koutsky hit a double for the Panthers.
Johnson Creek hosts eighth-seeded Parkview, which stunned top-seeded Deerfield 6-3, in a regional final on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Palmyra-Eagle 000 00 — 0 4 4
Johnson Creek 520 4X — 11 8 1
WP: Swanson
LP: Ma. Nettesheim
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE (Ma. Nettesheim 4-8-11-8-1-2), JC (Swanson 5-4-0-0-2-1)
Leading hitters — PE (K. Koutsky 2B), JC (Budig 2x3, Swanson 2B, Benz 3x3, A. Walk 2B)
WATERLOO 19, RANDOLPH 4
WATERLOO -- Michaela Riege homered and Katrina Freund drove in six runs as the third-seeded Waterloo softball team romped visiting and sixth-seeded Randolph 19-4 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
After the Rockets scored three times in the first, the Pirates (15-4) countered with a five-spot in the home half of the frame. Freund, who was 3-for-4, doubled home a pair on a liner to center, Quinnly Hush contributed an RBI double and Brenna Huebner capped the frame with a two-RBI base knock to center.
Riege led off the second with a shot to center as the team scored 12 times in the inning to break it open. Kamden Fitzgerald and winning pitcher Grace Marty, who was 3-for-3, singled in runs before Riege was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Freund plated a pair with a single to center. Sophia Schneider, Hush, Abbie Gier and Marty all produced run-scoring hits in the inning.
Marty allowed three earned on six hits, working all three frames, with two strikeouts.
Waterloo plays at second-seeded Horicon on Thursday in the regional final.
WATERLOO 19, RANDOLPH 4 (3)
Randolph 301 -- 4 6 0
Waterloo 5(12)2 -- 19 15 1
Leading hitters -- R: Buwalda 2x2 (2B), Baird (HR); W: Freund 3x4 (2 2B), Schneider 2x3 (2B), Hush 2x2 (2 2B), Marty 3x3, Riege (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- R: Spors L; 1.2-8-10-10-4-3, Kohlbeck 0.1-7-9-9-3-0; W: Marty W; 3-6-4-3-1-2.
JEFFERSON 17, EVANSVILLE 2
JEFFERSON -- Aidyn Messmann homered and had four hits as the top-seeded Jefferson softball team routed ninth-seeded Evansville 17-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
The Eagles (22-2) produced 21 hits, including six for extra bases, in just four plate appearances in the five-inning game.
"One through nine in the order, we did a good job hitting the ball hard and putting it in play," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "Savannah Serdynski, Lily Fairfield and Aidyn Messmann did a good job setting the tone early on in our first inning."
After freshman pitcher Hildie Dempsey struck out the side in the first, the Eagles scored five times on six hits in the home half of the inning.
Messmann hit a two-run blast to center, senior Julia Ball had an RBI single and freshman Ashlyn Enke doubled home a run to cap the rally.
Messmann, Ball and Enke all produced run-scoring hits in the second, pushing the lead to 9-2. In the third, Jefferson scored seven times on seven hits to lead 16-2. Freshman Breleigh Mengel, freshman Aeryn Messmann, Enke, sophomore Allie Hesse and senior Savannah Serdynski all drove home runs.
Dempsey struck out nine and walked two, going the distance to earn the distance. She permitted two unearned runs on one hit.
"We have a lot of confidence in her and she pitched really well," Peterson said of Dempsey.
Serdynski was 3-for-4, scoring three times. Aidyn Messmann was 4-for-4, scoring four times. Ball and Enke added three hits apiece.
The Eagles host fifth-seeded Edgerton, which edged fourth-seeded Monroe 10-9 on Tuesday, in Thursday's regional final. Game time is 5 p.m.
"We have to come focused and ready to go," Peterson said. "We'll need to battle every at bat, play good defense and throw strikes like we did tonight to continue advancing."
JEFFERSON 17, EVANSVILLE 2 (5)
Evansville 020 00 — 2 1 3
Jefferson 547 1x — 17 21 2
Leading hitters—J: Aidyn Messmann 4x4 (HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Savannah Serdynski 3x4 (2B), Breleigh Mengel 2x3 (3 RBI), Hildie Dempsey 2x4, Julia Ball 3x4 (2B), Ashlyn Enke 3x4 (2B, 3 RBI).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—E: Haley Ross (L, 2-16-15-13-1-1), Gracie Schultz (2-5-2-1-0-0); J: Dempsey (W; 5-1-2-0-9-2).
DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 14, DOMINICAN 2
JUNEAU - Fourth-seeded Dodgeland/Hustisford defeated Dominican 14-2 in five innings in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Dodgeland/Hustisford advances to face top-seeded Shoreland Lutheran in a regional final on Thursday.
