TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 836 (257, 300, 279), Ed Reszynski 722 (237, 238, 247), Bruce Martin 706 (246, 224, 236), Tom Christian 683 (255, 249), Scott Strege 682 (227, 228, 227), Jeff Weihert 676 (257, 248), Bennie Benninger 651 (235, 233), John Ganster 647 (234), Geoff Anderson 614 (247), Ron Counsell 602. Women: Connie Hookstead 657 (206, 222, 229), Amanda Blanke 653 (226, 203, 224), Tina Thrane 639 (203, 237), Karin Reszynski 584 (222, 210), Joan Miller 560 (214, 202), Jeri Schlatter 545 (205), Cheryl Henning 523, Val Uttech 518, Amanda Hookstead 508
Standings
;Pts.
KRMK;43
Edward Jones;40
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;40
GW Electric;37
Martin Management;33
Gasthaus;32
G&B Construction;32
Watertown Bowl;32
Concord Inn;32
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;30
JLSD;30
JAK’S;30
Rednex Pro Shop;22
766
High scores: Craig Frank 750, Adam Wagner 736, Jeremy Wolfe 713, Denny Loppnow 694, Larry Romprey 674, Adam Saeger 659, Jerry Haut 652, Bryant Preinfalk 649, Joe Lewis 648, Kadan Jablonski 640, Scott Naylor 633, Mitch Komorowski 632, Jay Schwartz 620, Adam Traxler 620, Ralph Peirick 618, Jamie McGowan 609, Tyler Deporter 601, Jeff Sueflohn 601
Division 1
Froemming Realty;74
ZBM;71.5
Mel’s Garage;65
Kathy’s Buffalo;58
Team Patti;51.5
United Country Realty;51
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;63
Komo Pattern;62
Watertown Bowl North;57.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;43.5
Rednex Pro Shop;27
MOONLITERS
High scores: Katie Weiss 538 (201), Tiana Bostwick 528 (203), Candice Wagner 502, Lisa Morris 502, Amanda Kelly 490
Standings
;Pts.
Fathead’s Campers;12
Berres Brothers;12
Watertown Bowl;11
Nielsen Amusements;9
Kube Custom Carpentry;8
Sommers;6
DAM Doctors;5
CITY
High scores: John Uttech 773 (300, 290), Brandon Radloff 771 (299), Brad Ziemer 760 (289), John Foltz 742 (279), Kevin Guetzlaff 738 (235), Nate Saeger 736 (290), Pete Richter 733 (278), Tom Lulewitz 724 (247), Adam Zastrow 722 (265), Ben Schrier 714 (266), Keven Roethle 698 (247), Lukas Saeger 690 (254), Josh Kaufmann 684 (236), Marshall Mosher 671 (228), Tom Christian 659 (278), Randy Kroll 649 (225), Scott Roth 641 (246), Stu Haenel 637 (245), D.J. Kruesel 636 (235), Cody Kruesel 636 (257), Troy Oestreicher 636 (255), Chad Sellnow 636, Mark Oiler 635 (265), Chris Kaufmann 634 (226), Eddie Laatsch 617 (266), Jeff REady 617, Clint Rose 614 (246), Marc Oldenhoff 613, Ryan Lessner 612, John Scheiber 606, Craig Godfroy 604, Neil Lischka 601
Standings
;Pts.
United Electric;146
Wttn Siding;139.5
Wttn Bowl North;122
Gasthaus;106.5
Nielsen Amusement;92.5
Fireball;91.5
B Division
Bud;121.5
Wolf Paving;112.5
Wttn Bowl 18;99
3 Fingers Deep;96
Buffalo;96
TBE Equipment;72.5
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: Kevin Blasing 644 (225, 201, 215), Brenda Ready 616 (222, 204), Jim Stevens 606 (226, 209), Ed Laatsch 605 (213, 224). Women: Spring reed 573 (231), Brenda Reed 526, Cassie Blasing 522 (205), Nicole Bosque 494 (202)
Standings
;Pts.
Rascals;8-0
United Septic;8-0
Friday Nite Bowlers;6-2
Wolff Pack;6-2
ENR Auto;2-6
Date Night;2-6
Young & Old;0-8
Emil’s Pizza;0-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.