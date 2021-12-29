RIPON — Trevor Firari’s second place finish at 160 pounds paced Waterloo’s wrestlers at the Ripon Holiday Scramble on Monday.
The Pirates finished tenth overall with 56 team points.
Firari (20-2) pinned Clintonville’s Roberto Colchado in 45 seconds and Winnebago Lutheran Academy’s Moses Metzger in :48, then scored a 7-4 decision over Florence/Niagara’s Breyson Kelley to reach the championship bracket. Firari then pinned North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs Jackson Youwer in :57 to reach the title match, where he lost an 11-3 major decision to Waukesha West’s Magnus Kuokkanen (18-0). Firari received honorable mention among D3 wrestlers at 160 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Rankings.
Jacob Soter placed fourth at 145. Soter (14-7) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision.
Alan Lopez (113), Ryan Fugate (120), Xavier Besl (126) and Ian Spoke (195) each placed sixth. Lopez, Besl and Spoke each had one pin. Fugate scored two pins.
Ryan Sturgill took seventh at 152 with one pin. Dakota Sturgill also wrestled at 152 and took tenth with one pin.
Team scores: Waukesha West 205.5, Markesan 177, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 103.5, Marquette 89.5, Waupun 81.5, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 81, Pardeeville 75.5, Mayville 61.5, Ripon 58, Waterloo 56, Middleton 39.5, Florence/Niagara 34, Clintonville 20
