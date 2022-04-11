WHITEWATER — The Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships provided a great opportunity for the Goslings to cap off the indoor season by competing with many of the very best from across the state.
In the girls session, the throwers led the scoring with senior Riley Quinn finishing second (39 feet, 8 inches) and freshman Megan Doherty placing sixth (35-11).
Quinn started strong with throws of 39-3 and 39-8 to start the meet. This kept her in first place until the final throw from Lodi’s Ella Puls (41-11).
“Finishing second at this meet is a great accomplishment,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “The experience throwing after another athlete surpassed her is a tremendous learning opportunity for Riley as we look at the end of the season. Megan popped an over 2-foot PR on her third throw in prelims to move up to sixth place and make finals. While she was not able to top that distance in finals, all three distances in the finals were better than her PR before Saturday.”
The girls 4x200 meter relay consisted of Mackenzie Chartier, Miah Nelson, Mikaylah Fessler, and AbbyGail Ready, who ran a 1:57.05.
“That is different than what the results show,” Mertens said. “The girls ran a season best in the relay. What is exciting is that we have room to grow in that event as we head outdoors.
Addison Maas jumped a PR in the triple jump (31-9 1/4). That now places her ninth on our indoor top ten list.
“Addison has a lot upside and room for growth in the jumps,” Mertens said. “I am glad that she has gotten some of those varsity opportunities as a freshman already.”
Senior Katelyn Ivie ran 8.58 seconds in the 60-meter dash.
“It was great to see Katelyn kick off the meet for us by running a good 60-meter dash,” Mertens said.
In the boys session, Caden Maas and Jaret Boehm finished 11th and 15th respectively as Caden threw a new PR (49-6) while Boehm threw 47-5.
“Both athletes continue to work on their shot put technique and they are making improvements,” Mertens said. “It is exciting to think how far both can throw if they correctly complete their entire technique on a throw.”
Senior Brandon Glaznap has developed into one of the team’s top sprinters.
“We asked a lot of him on Saturday and he responded well by running a PR in the 60-meter dash (7.33), leading off our eighth place 4x200 meter relay and anchoring our tenth place 4x400 meter relay.
The 4x200 meter relay consisted of Glaznap, sophomore Nicholas Grover, junior Ben Gifford, and senior Oliver Meyers. The relay ran our fastest indoor 4x200 meter relay since 2016 and was only 0.11 seconds out of sixth place in 1:34.96.
The 4x400 meter relay had senior Aden Clark, Gifford, Meyers, and Glaznap, who finished in 3:41.33.
“Aden ran a great opening leg to put us in a great position,” Mertens said. “The other three boys were very competitive throughout the race and were all very tired after it. There is a unique satisfaction of fatigue that one feels from running the 4x4 well.”
James Babbs and Terell Ramsey both jumped well even though they were just short of their PRs (19-3 1/2 and 18-10 1/4).
“There are things that both athletes can improve upon to get further distances,” Mertens said. “We look forward to the pursuit of the 20+ foot long jump.
“Saturday’s meet was a great way to finish the indoor season. We look forward to moving outdoors and continuing to show improvement.”
