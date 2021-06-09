HUSTISFORD — Brody Thimm allowed just two hits over five innings to earn the decision and got plenty of run support in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 16-3 rout of Parkview on Thursday at Firemen’s Park.
Dylan Kaemmerer drove in three runs while Braxton Kohn drove in two. Thimm allowed three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and one walk.
Hustisford/Dodgeland closed out the regular season with a 17-16 home loss to Princeton/Green Lake on Monday and will open the regional playoffs at Lomira on Thursday at 5 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 16, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 000 030 — 3 3 11
Husty/Dodge 394 00 — 16 12 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Duncan 2-3-4-1-1-0, Brown L 2-7-12-7-0-3), HD (B. Thimm 5-2-3-2-4-1)
Leading hitters — P (Knox RBI, Clark RBI, Kjelland RBI), HD (G. Thimm 2x4, 2B, RBI, Grudzinski 2x4, RBI, Kohn 2BI, Eggleston RBI, B. Thimm 2B, RBI, Kaemmerer 3BI)
