Senior forward Daniel Blachowicz’s goal just before halftime lifted Edgewood to a 1-0 victory over Watertown’s boys soccer team on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
Edgewood sent a ball towards goal in the 44th minute and there was miscommunication between sophomore keeper Roberto Ortega, Jr. and senior defender Kolten Blome. Ortega called for it and then Blome called for it and knocked Ortega off the ball which caused the ball to be deflected out to a waiting Blachowicz to easily knock it in.
"I know both Ortega and Blome were upset after that play, but it’s part of the game,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "I’d rather have two guys working their butts off going after a ball rather than neither of them. It was miscommunication, pure and simple. We need to trust our goalkeeper and make sure we’re hearing teammate’s calls. There were a few instances of that tonight. If a teammate is calling loudly for a ball multiple times when they are wide open and not getting it, either we need to trust each other more or we need to keep our ears open and eyes up.”
Watertown outshot Edgewood 15-6 in the loss.
"Despite outshooting our opponent by a large margin again, we came up short and could not capitalize on our chances,” coach Kratzer said. "Nine of our fifteen shots were on goal, but we made it too easy on Merckx with most of those shots on goal right at him. It was disappointing because we were really striking cleanly and to the corners during warmups, but in game with defenders on you is very different.
Freshman Owen Backus and junior Jacob Narkis, tied with four goals each this season, were bottled up for the most part.
"They each had a couple very good strikes on goal, but couldn’t get one through,” coach Kratzer said.
Around the 12 minute mark, senior centerback Ethan Kratzer took the ball up the field all the way to the penalty box and was tackled from behind before he could get a shot off.
"We had excellent referees tonight, but I just don’t know how we don’t get that call, especially considering the calls against us this season,” coach Kratzer said. "It’s just unlucky. We had three corner kicks in row early in the first half and had very good chances at scoring off all three. The best chance was a strong header by Narkis directed away from Merckx but an Edgewood defender just got their foot under it near the goal line to deflect it over the goal. Narkis got his head on the next one as well, but sent it just a couple feet over goal.
"This is the third match this season that we allowed a goal in the final few minutes of the first half after controlling the possession. It’s definitely a momentum killer to play strong the whole half, hold an opponent to just one shot on goal, and then let them get one right before halftime.”
To start the second half, Kratzer switched positions with Narkis to give him a little breather. The Goslings outshot the Crusaders 7-2 in the second half.
“Ethan created some good scoring chances, but sent a couple high over goal and another just wide of goal,” coach Kratzer said.
"We controlled the midfield and our defensive half. We controlled possession at about a 60/40 ratio. The stats were on our side this match, as they have been most of the season so far. We’re doing almost everything right. One thing we’ll be focusing on the next few days is first touch and quick, accurate one-touch passes. Some of our touches have been too heavy which robs us of time or allows the pass to be picked off. We need to clean that up so we have even more time to build up and control the possession."
Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
"They’re a strong team with good one-touch passing ability," coach Kratzer said. "We have plenty of video of their matches to watch and I think we match up well with them. We’ll definitely be able to possess and build up the attack like we have been this season. We’ll find the back of the net Tuesday night."
EDGEWOOD 1, WATERTOWN 0
Edgewood 1 0 — 1
Watertown 0 0 — 0
E — Blachowicz – 44’
Saves — E (Merckx 9), W (Ortega 1, Piasecki 2)
