LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team beat Waupun 5-2 and St. Thomas More 7-0 at its season-opening home triangular on Saturday.

“The girls did a wonderful job stepping up into new roles this year, and they proved they belong in those positions with how each one of them played,” Lake Mills tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “For many it was their first varsity match and I saw a lot of promise for the rest of the season.”

The L-Cats’ Claudia Curtis went 2-0 on the day, earning a pair of straight-set victories at No. 1 singles.

Ava Schmidt, No. 3 singles, also went undefeated, beating St. Thomas More’s Lindsey Toben 6-3, 7-5.

Sydney Williams (No. 2 flight) and Nina Sapp (No. 4 flight) both went 1-1.

In doubles, Lake Mills didn’t drop a match. Hannah Alexander/Katrina Breaker (No. 1 flight), Nev Ninneman/Chloe Thompson (No. 2 flight) and Remy Klawitter/Erin Williams (No. 3 flight) notched two wins apiece.

LAKE MILLS 5, WAUPUN 2

Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Brown 6-0, 6-0; Yedinak, W, def. S. Williams, 7-5, 6-1; Schmidt, LM, def. Dewar 6-4, 6-2; Koerner, W, def. Sapp, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Alexander/Breaker, LM, def. Hummelmeier/Stelsel, 6-1, 6-1; Ninneman/Thompson, LM, def. Selken/Wojahn, 6-1, 6-0; Klawitter/Williams, LM, def. Snow/Brewer 6-1, 6-2.

LAKE MILLS 7,

ST. THOMAS MORE 0

Singles: Curtis def. Horzewski 6-3, 6-2; S. Williams def. Raflik 6-1, 7-6 (4), Schmidt def. Toben 6-3, 7-5; Sapp def. Limon 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Alexander/Breaker def. Rohrbach/Vogel 6-0, 6-2; Ninneman/Thompson def. Barfoth/Chojnacki, 6-1, 6-0; Williams/Klawitter def. Sa. Gant/So. Gant 5-0, 2-0.

Team scores: Lake Mills 12, Waupun 8, St. Thomas More 1.

