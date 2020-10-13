PALMYRA — Dodgeland senior Evan Finger and freshman Ava Raasch won individual titles at the Trailways Conference cross country meet on Tuesday.
Finger won the boys race in 17 minutes, 35 seconds. Sophomores Zak Reinwald (ninth, 18:39) and Logan Pickart (tenth, 18:47) earned second team honors. Junior James Browning (22nd, 20:38) was Dodgeland’s fourth and final finisher on an incomplete team.
Johnson Creek’s boys finished seventh with 120 points. Senior Dylan Gruss (fifth, 18:51) earned first team honors. Freshman Tyler Skogman (18th, 20:51), juniors Levi Berres (19th, 20:55) and Travis Christensen (37th, 25:48) and freshman Ben Trudell (41st, 29:40) also scored for the Bluejays.
Raasch won the girls race in 20:19 to lead the Trojans to the team title with 37 points. Juniors Brielle Blome (fifth, 21:53) and Miranda Firari (sixth, 22:00) joined Raasch in earning first team honors. Sophomore Sayrah Benzing (tenth, 23:26) and freshman Syvana Benzing (15th, 24:35) made the second team.
Johnson Creek’s girls finished sixth with a 162 score. Freshmen Hailey Kvalheim (26th, 26:24), Ava Sixel (32nd, 28:11) and Hannah Seaborne (33rd, 29:49) and juniors Adriell Patterson (35th, 31:44) and Dylan Thomas (36th, 32:25) scored for the Bluejays.
Team scores — boys: Palmrya-Eagle 42, Valley Christian 71, Parkview 83, Rio/Fall River 111, Horicon 111, Wayland 119 Johnson Creek 120
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 37, Lourdes 41, Parkview 71, Rio/Fall River 109, Johnson Creek 162
