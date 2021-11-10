Watertown senior defender Connor Lehman and senior forward Jacob Narkis were recognized in Badger East boys soccer voting held recently.
Lehman made the second team. The four year letter winner and two-year captain had one goal and two assists on the season.
“He has almost always been the smallest or one of the smallest players on the field while also being the loudest and most successful,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“He slid seamlessly into a wing back role new to him this season and played almost every minute of every game. When both of our starting centerbacks went out with injuries for the last two weeks of the season, he slid into the center back spot and was just as effective. He is such a positive player and encourages his teammates no matter what the score or how they’re playing and he won’t quit until the final whistle. In one of our last games, down 0-3, he was one of the only players still attacking on the last play trying to score a goal for sheer pride. He’s a great leader and hard worker — a player that coaches love and want to see rewarded with all conference recognition.”
Narkis received honorable mention after leading the Goslings with 13 goals and 13 assists this season. He also earned four letter with Watertown and was a two-year captain.
“Jacob has an excellent work ethic and great fitness level,” Kratzer said. “He played as an attacking midfielder and was a force winning the ball, distributing, and shooting. He showed over the course of the season that he can play through some of the toughest midfields and defenders in our conference. Opposing coaches and players could see he was a threat and would pressure him with 2 or 3 defenders. Our younger players need to take note of his training regimen and get themselves to the same fitness level so they can compete for entire games no matter what position they are playing.
“We will definitely miss his physical strength and fitness level and we’ll need guys to step up and fill that void he is leaving. In my opinion, he deserved higher recognition than honorable mention, even if you are basing it solely on goals and assists since those numbers are right up there with any of the all conference selections this season.
“We had some very strong and successful teams in our conference and a lot of their players took a large chunk of the selections.”
DeForest and Waunakee shared the Badger East title with matching 7-0-1 records, followed by Monona Grove at 4-3-1, Fort Atkinson at 4-4, Milton at 3-4, Watertown and 2-4-1, Stoughton at 1-6-1 and Beaver Dam at 0-7-1.
Badger East Boys Soccer
All Conference
First team
Decker Storch, Waunakee, Sr., Caleb Ekezie, DeForest, Sr., Cole Kettner, Waunakee, Sr., Blake Olson, DeForest, Sr., Owe Dziedzic, Monona Grove, Sr., Arion Domerhausen, Fort Atkinson, Sp., Noah Jakel, Waunakee, Sr., Jordan Davis Troller, Monona Grove, Sr., Owen Thoms, DeForest, Sr., Jackson Ehle, Waunakee, Sr. Goalkeeper: Joe Fuehrmann, Waunakee, Sr.
Second team
Owen Kramer, DeForest, Sp., Nathan Haberli, Monona Grove, Jr., Alex Hoopes, Waunakee, Sr., Drew Lavold, Waunakee, Sr., Owen Chambers, DeForest, Sr., Connor Lehman, Watertown, Sr., Scott Buchta, Fort Atkinson, Sr., Joey Leverenz, Milton, Sr., Adam Meyer, Beaver Dam, Jr., Isaac Cram, Monona Grove, Sr., Calvin Rahn, Waunakee, Sr. Goalkeeper: Phillip McCloskey, DeForest, Sr.
Honorable mention
Riley Van Pembrook, Beaver Dam, Jr., Casey Walton, DeForest, Jr., Caleb Strayer, Fort Atkinson, Jr., Aiden Worden, Fort Atkinson, Jr., Keegan Riley, Milton, Jr., Carter Ryan, Monona Grove, Sr., Ben Zielke, Monona Grove, Jr., Elijah Hartberg, Stoughton, Sp., Ethan Peterson, Stoughton, Sr., Jacob Narkis, Watertown, Sr., Stepan Khamenka, Waunakee, Jr., Isaiah Jakel, Waunakee, Jr.
