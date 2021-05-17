Watertown’s boys track and field team won a triangular with Waunakee and Edgewood while the girls took second on Saturday at Landsverk Field.
“We continue to show improvements with another 46 personal records or season bests,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said.
“As assistant coach Josh Heier mentioned to me on Saturday, there are also countless other improvements that the athletes are making in their technique that may not have resulted in a new PR or SB today but helps push their potential ceilings to even higher levels for the meets near the end of this season. As a coaching staff, we are excited by the improvements that the athletes are making.”
The Goslings scored 67 points in boys competition.
Jaret Boehm swept the throwing events, winning the shot put at 43 feet, 11 inches and the discus at 139-5. Caden Maas was second in the shot put (41-2 1/4).
“Jaret and Caden continue to rack up points in the shot put and discus,” Mertens said. “Jaret’s throw in the discus was a 9-foot PR.”
Jonathan Kilps won the pole vault (10-6) and Noah Gilbertsen placed second (8-6).
Elijah Huff won the 800 in 2:17.19.
“Winning a race is not always easy, so it was great to see freshman Elijah Huff pull out the win in the 800 meters,” Mertens said.
Josh Krueger won the 1,600 in 4:52.73, taking nearly five seconds off his personal best.
The 800 relay team of Brandon Glaznap, Ben Gifford, Oliver Meyers and Kilps won in 1:36.72.
Christopher Kitzhaber finished second in the 3,200 in a personal best time of 10:23.29 and teamed with Holden Thielke, Caden Rothschadl and Nathan Williams to win the 3,200 relay in 9:18.70.
Williams added a second place finish in the 200 (25.64).
“Nathan showed his versatility as an athlete by stepping down from his normal distance events to finish second in the 200-meter dash,” Mertens said.
Aden Clark finished second in the 400 in 55.26.
“Aden is such a hard worker every day in practice,” Mertens said. “It is great to see him earn a PR in the 400-meter dash to finish second.”
Krueger, Huff, Rothschadl and Nicholas Grove took second in the 1,600 relay in 3:52.66. The 400 relay team of Adam Eckert, Alex Lueck, Logan Fuchs and James Babbs took second in 48.15.
“All four boys’ relays finished either first or second to earn team points,” Mertens said. “We are creating some depth in the sprint and distance relays. It is always fun to see the athletes come together for each other in relays. Athletes often seem to pull more out of themselves as they compete for each other.”
Watertown’s girls scored 52 points.
Teya Maas tore it up on the anchor leg, teaming with Katelyn Evie, Emma Messerschmidt and Miah Nelson to win the 400 relay in 53.60.
“The girls 4x100 meter relay was an exciting race as we nabbed the win by 0.05 seconds,” Mertens said.
Messerschmidt won the pole vault (9-0).
“Our pole vaulters continue to make improvements as they finished 1-2-3 in the boys pole vault and 1-2-4 in the girls pole vault,” Mertens said.
“Emma Messerschmidt cleared 9 feet in pole vault for the first time. That height now places her seventh in school history. I am so happy for Emma. Like Emma Gilbertsen, Emma shows the improvements that can be made with consistent effort over time.”
Riley Quinn won the discus (112-2).
Emma Gilbertsen won the 3,200 in 13:01.73 and teamed with Alaena Tobin, Madeline Knollenberg and Gretchen Roost to take second in the 3,200 relay (11:25.52). Tobin added a second place in the 3,200 in 13:23.36.
“The girls 3200-meter runners of Emma Gilbertsen, Alaena Tobin, and Gretchen Roost finished 1-2-3,” Mertens said. “I really appreciate Emma’s leadership and consistency over the years. She is a model to our other athletes of what consistency over time can achieve.”
Maas took second in the triple jump (32-10 1/2).
Mikaylah Fessler won the 300 hurdles (54.01) and second in the 300 hurdles (19.82).
“Mikaylah continues to develop as a hurdler and pole vaulter,” Mertens said. “As Mikaylah focuses on improving her sprint, hurdle, and vault techniques, she will achieve even higher levels of success.
Watertown hosts a meet for the fourth time this season on Friday.
“We are pleased with the first-place finish for the boys and the second-place finish for the girls, but we still need to get better,” Mertens said.
Team scores — girls: Waunakee 86, Watertown 52, Edgewood 47
Team scores — boys: Watertown 67, Edgewood 53, Waunakee 52
