Waunakee won a defensive battle with Watertown’s girls basketball team 44-36 on Tuesday at WHS.
“We were shorthanded,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “It was going to be a tough game regardless. Not having Ellie (Desmet), Alyx (Johnson) and Lucie (Hickey), that was a tall order.”
The Goslings led 20-19 at halftime thanks to sophomore guard Lily Oiler scoring 11 of her game-high 17 points. Senior guard Lily Gifford hit two 3s, including one in the final minute of the first half to send Watertown into the break with a one-point lead.
“(Oiler) did a great job especially with dealing with content pressure on the ball and running the point,” Stollberg said. “She did a solid job against a really aggressive physical team.
“We had the lead with eight minutes to play. We just were running out of gas, cramping up and just exhausted. I am pretty proud of them being in that position against a tough team. They will be right with Beaver Dam and DeForest for the top part of the conference.
“Abby Walsh and Megan Doherty and Kim Hafenstein stepped up and played major minutes. That really helped us since we were short on depth. The big thing is we can use these situations to make our team stronger down the stretch.”
Lauren Meudt led three players in double figures for Waunakee with 13 points, with 11 of those points coming after halftime.
Watertown travels to play Baraboo in a rescheduled game on Thursday.
JV falls: Watertown’s JV lost 33-25. Cassidy Peplinski led the Goslings with 1 points. Addi Maas added nine.
