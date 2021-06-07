TOWN OF DANE -- Keegan Fleischman struck out nine and allowed one earned over six innings to earn the decision as Lodi beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran baseball team 8-2 in a Capitol North game to close out the regular season on Monday.
Lakeside's Gabe Uttech took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Ian Olszewski tossed two innings, allowing three earned on three hits, striking out five and with no walks.
Riley Schmidt stole home on a double steal play in the third as the Warriors (11-8, 6-4 Capitol) tied it at 1. Lodi (10-10, 6-4) scored twice in its half of the third, including on a two-RBI base knock by Carson Richter.
The Blue Devils scored five times in the fifth, leading 8-2 on a double by Chance Meier that capped the inning.
Both teams had seven hits and Nathan Chesterman tripled in the first for the Warriors but was left stranded.
Lakeside drew the No. 3 seed in their WIAA Division 2 bracket and will host sixth-seeded Delavan-Darien in a regional quarterfinal on Thursday at 5 p.m.
LODI 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside Lutheran 001 010 0 — 2 7 3
Lodi 102 050 x — 8 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Uttech (L; 4-4-5-2-4-1), Olszewski (2-3-3-3-5-0); Lo: Fleischman (6-7-2-1-9-2), Ziegler (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Traeder (3B), Meier (2B), Richter 2x3 (2B); LL: Chesterman (3B).
