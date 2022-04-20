Sullivan drives in game-winning run as Bluejays edge Barneveld Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh to score Isaac Hartz in Johnson Creek’s 5-4 win over Barneveld on Tuesday.Dugg Hartwig picked up his first varsity win in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh in which he struck out the side. The Bluejays then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame to win it.Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph had two hits and scored two runs for Johnson Creek (2-0). Silas Hartz and Sullivan each had one RBI.Johnson Creek hosts Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday.JOHNSON CREEK 5, BARNEVELD 4Barneveld 020 020 0 — 4 4 3Johnson Creek 001 100 3 — 5 5 2WP: HartwigLP: G. FishnickPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (A. Fishnick 3-4-1-1-8-0, Helgeson 2-0-1-1-2-2, Slade 1-1-0-0-4-2, G. Fishnick L 1-1-3-3-0-1), JC (Sullivan 3.2-1-2-0-4-4, Berres 1.1-3-2-2-2-0, Joseph 1-0-0-0-2-2, Hartwig 1-0-0-0-0-3)Leading hitters — B (Ignatius 2x4, 2B), JC (Joseph 2x3) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Doris A. Roberts Ruth A. (Schwefel) Dobbratz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
