JOHNSON CREEK — Logan Sullivan had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh to score Isaac Hartz in Johnson Creek’s 5-4 win over Barneveld on Tuesday.

Dugg Hartwig picked up his first varsity win in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh in which he struck out the side. The Bluejays then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame to win it.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph had two hits and scored two runs for Johnson Creek (2-0). Silas Hartz and Sullivan each had one RBI.

Johnson Creek hosts Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday.

JOHNSON CREEK 5, BARNEVELD 4

Barneveld 020 020 0 — 4 4 3

Johnson Creek 001 100 3 — 5 5 2

WP: Hartwig

LP: G. Fishnick

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B (A. Fishnick 3-4-1-1-8-0, Helgeson 2-0-1-1-2-2, Slade 1-1-0-0-4-2, G. Fishnick L 1-1-3-3-0-1), JC (Sullivan 3.2-1-2-0-4-4, Berres 1.1-3-2-2-2-0, Joseph 1-0-0-0-2-2, Hartwig 1-0-0-0-0-3)

Leading hitters — B (Ignatius 2x4, 2B), JC (Joseph 2x3)

