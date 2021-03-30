The Maranatha Baptist University softball team set a school-record for runs scored in a 32-24 victory over North Central at Brandt-Quirk Park on Monday.
The Sabercats (3-5) scored 12 runs in the second inning and 10 more in the fifth en route to 26 hits over five innings.
“I’m proud of the girls — we hit the ball really hard [today],” said Coach Rob Thompson. “Liberty [Bailey] did a fantastic job for us, and she’s hitting the ball extremely well. Dani [Chaney] also did a great job at the plate as did Taylor [Thome]. Just a great team effort — the girls bounced back from errors and gave us opportunities to win the game. Very proud of their efforts today.”
Shortstop Taylor Thome went 5-for-6 with a single-game program-best 9 RBIs.
Center fielder Hannah Hecker was 3-for-3, scoring six times to set a new school-best.
Catcher Dani Chaney had four hits in six plate appearances, driving in six.
Pitcher Liberty Bailey doubled three times, tied for the most ever in a single game, and had five base knocks in as many at bats.
Thome and Bailey’s five hits apiece are tied for the most in one outing.
MBU lost the first game to North Central 18-14 on Monday and got beat twice (13-0 and 15-7) at Rockford on Friday.
Maranatha hosts Cardinal Stritch for a doubleheader on Saturday.
BASEBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University baseball team was swept at Johnson University (Tenn.) in a doubleheader on Friday.
The Sabercats (0-4) lost 14-2 in the opener and 12-1 in the second game.
Center fielder Caleb Huthmaker was 3-for-3 and Sam Ratledge went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the first outing. Shortstop Ty Smith was 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot in the finale.
The Sabercats face Rockford on the road Tuesday for a DH with the first tilt slated for 3 p.m.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men’s volleyball team concluded its 2021 season with a pair of straight-set losses to NCAA Division 3 runner-up UC Santa Cruz at MBU on Saturday.
The Sabercats finish the campaign 2-16.
Taylor Dafoe, a four-year setter and team captain, capped his career by earning Student-Athlete of the Week honors from the National Christian College Athletic Association for the week of March 22-27.
Dafoe averaged roughly seven assists and two digs per sets in three games played last week.
Dafoe led MBU with 6.16 assists per set and 97 total digs this season, becoming the first student-athlete in program history to garner this honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.