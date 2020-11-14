Pirates lose playoff opener to Blue Jays

CAMBRIDGE — Waterloo's football team lost its playoff opener to host Cambridge, 29-6, on Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division 5 Level 1 tilt.

The third-seeded Pirates (3-4) trailed 7-0 at halftime before senior quarterback Ezra Stein scored on a pair of two-yard rushes in the third quarter, upping the lead for the second-seeded Blue Jays to 22-7.

Waterloo junior running back Eugene Wolff and Cambridge (5-2) junior tailback Trey Colts had rushing scores in the fourth quarter. Stein scored on a six-yard carry in the first frame.

The Pirates have lost three consecutive, allowing 214 rushing yards.

Wolff had 160 rushing yards on 30 carries and Colts finished with 144 yards on 19 totes.

Cambridge faces top-seeded Mineral Point, which beat fourth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle 63-6 on Friday, next week in Level 2 for the regional championship.

CAMBRIDGE 29, WATERLOO 6

Waterloo 0 0 0 6 — 6

Cambridge 7 0 15 7 — 29

C: Ez. Stein 6 run (Ez. Stein kick)

C: Ez. Stein 2 run (Ez. Stein kick)

C: Ez. Stein 2 run (Ez. Stein kick)

W: Wolff 14 run (failed)

C: Colts 2 run (Ez. Stein kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — W 11, C 13.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 34-161; C 31-214.

Passing yards — W 26; C 8.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 2-8-2; C 2-5-1.

Penalties-yards — W 5-30; C 4-25.

Fumbles-lost — W 1-0; C 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — W: Wolff 30-160; C: Colts 19-144.

Passing — W: Huebner 2-5-0-26; C: Ez. Stein 2-5-0-8.

Receiving — W: Tschanz 2-26; C: Colts 1-11. Records: W 4-4; C 5-2.

