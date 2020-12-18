HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl led all scorers with 24 points as Hustisford’s boys basketball team kicked off the season with a 60-36 win over Rio on Friday.
The Falcons had to wait an extra three weeks to get a game in after an ill-timed COVID-19 outbreak.
“Finally,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "It was very nice to get on the floor. Dylan got into early foul trouble and the other guys had to step up a little bit. They went to a zone on us. We struggled for awhile with our outside shooting. Then our defense picked up and we got some turnovers and built the lead up.”
After sitting out six minutes in the first half, Kuehl poured in 16 of his points in the second half. He finished a strong all-around game with six assists, four rebounds, three steals and three dunks. Junior guard Gavin Thimm knocked down three of his four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
“Dylan and Gavin started feeling it in the second half,” Hopfinger said. “Dylan scored six or eight in a row and Gavin hit a couple nice 3s. (Senior forward) Brody Thimm had three nice baskets in the second half. Everybody started to get hot. You have so much adrenaline after waiting so long to play. The shots finally started falling."
Jacob Rowe scored 16 points to pace Rio.
"(Junior forward) Blake Peplinski did an outstanding job of shutting him down in the second half,” Hopfinger said.
Peplinski led the Falcons on the boards with 11 rebounds and added three assists. Senior center Alex Eggleston added seven rebounds.
Hustisford plays at Fall River on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 60, RIO 36
Rio 14 22 — 36
Hustisford 26 34 — 60
Rio (fg ft-fta pts) — Rowe 7 1-2 16, Freeman 2 0-0 6, Grams 1 0-0 3, Bartelt 2 0-0 4, Prochnow 1 0-0 3, Lang 1 0-0 2, Keeps 1 0-0 2 Totals 15 1-2 36
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Parker 1 0-0 3, J. Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Kaemmerer 1 0-0 2, B. Thimm 3 0-0 6, G. Thimm 4 0-0 12, Kuehl 11 0-0 24, Eggleston 3 1-1 7, B. Peplinski 2 0-2 4 Totals 26 1-3 6
Three-point goals — R (Rowe 1, Freeman 2, Grams 1, Prochnow 1), H (Parker 1, G. Thimm 4, Kuehl 2)
Total fouls — R 7, H 9
