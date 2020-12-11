Goslings lose to Sauk

Walker Wichman and Oscar Wilkowski won matches for Watertown's wrestling team, which lost its home opener to Sauk Prairie 47-28 on Friday at WHS.

The Goslings were forced to wrestle without some of their starters, who were out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wichman won a 10-0 major decision over Colton Uselman at 138 pounds.

"Walker started off real hot," Watertown wrestling coach RJ Dilcher said. "They bumped up their 132 pounder, who was a little better athlete, in order to have it be a closer match, but even when they did that, Walker got after his stuff on his feet. He also wrestled a solid match on top. This year has been a big year for Walker. He has adjusted his practice (habits). In the past, Walker would walk into practice and have fun, but still work hard. This year, he is in a leader mode, where he wants to set a good example. I think he still has a salty taste in his mouth from the 2020 sectional. He wants some revenge, and he is just constantly improving."

Wilkowski pinned Riley Minnete in 41 seconds at 126, then scored a 7-1 exhibition decision over Uselman once the dual was completed.

"He got a pin, and then we paired him up with the kid Walker wrestled," Dilcher said. "He was giving up a weight class, but he won 7-1. He wrestled a solid kid and was giving up weight and did what he was supposed to do. He's got a good attitude. With us only having limited matches this season (six duals in total), when he has the opportunity to wrestle another one, he jumps after it."

Sait Hernandez (285), Finn Muligan (106) and Noe Ugalde (120) won by forfeit for Watertown's other victories.

Watertown hosts Beaver Dam next Friday. The match will be streamed on the Watertown Athletics Youtube page, live with commentary.

SAUK PRAIRIE 47, WATERTOWN 28

106 - Finn Muligan (W) received forfeit

113 - David Kingsley (SP) received forfeit

120 - Noe Ugalde (W) received forfeit

126 - Oscar Wilkowski (W) pinned Riley Minnete (SP) at 0:41

132 - Austin Lankey (SP) received forfeit

*138 - Walker Wichman (W) major dec. Colton Uselman (SP) 10-0

145 - Carson Saladis (SP) pinned Mason Fritsche (W) at 0:57

152 - Luis Elizondo (SP) tech. fall Owen Zingler (W) 21-6 at 5:18

160 - Alex Katers (SP) received forfeit

170 - Double Forfeit

182 - Jace Elsing (SP) pinned Oliver Geraths (W) at 1:43

195 - Blake Bermudez (SP) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer (W) at 0:32

220 - Nolan Vils (SP) pinned Obyron Lee (W) at 5:52

285 - Sait Hernandez (W) received forfeit

