Falcons swept by Trojans, P-E

HUSTISFORD — Joe Beavers won both of his matches at 145 for Hustisford’s wrestlers, who lost to Dodgeland and Palmyra-Eagle in a home triple dual on Tuesday.

DODGELAND 36, HUSTISFORD 12

106 — Double Forfeit

113 — Madison Wagner (D) received forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Double Forfeit

132 — Garrett Clark (D) received forfeit

138 — Dylan Kohn (D) pinned Gavin Peterman (H) at 0:54

145 — Joe Beavers (H) pinned Anton Mikolanis (D) at 1:26

152 — Nathan Johnson (D) received forfeit

160 — Double Forfeit

170 — Cyan Malterer (H) received forfeit

182 — Double Forfeit

195 — Collin Remington (D) received forfeit

*220 — Louie White (D) received forfeit

285 — Double Forfeit

PALMYRA-EAGLE 24, HUSTISFORD 6

106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 152, 160, *195, 220 — Double forfeit

138 — Antonio Covarrubias (PE) pinned Gavin Peterman (H) at 2:25

145 — Joe Beavers (H) received forfeit

170 — Dylan Riener (PE) over Cyan Malterer (H) Injury time

182 — Kurtis Frink (PE) received forfeit

285 — Jaime Guevera (PE) received forfeit

Recommended for you

Load comments