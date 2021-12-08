DEERFIELD —Sophomore guard Brenna Huebner scored 20 points to lead Waterloo’s girls basketball defeated Deerfield 51-43 on Tuesday.

Huebner scored 13 of her points in the second half to help the Pirates close this one out. Junior guard Julia Asik hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Waterloo (4-2).

Junior forward Moli Haak scored 15 points and junior point guard Steffi Siewert added 12 for Deerfield (4-3).

WATERLOO 51, DEERFIELD 43

Waterloo 25 26 — 51

Deerfield 16 27 — 43

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 1 0-1 2, Asik 6 2-2 19, Blundell 1 2-2 4, Huebner 9 2-5 20, Baumann 3 0-0 6 Totals 20 6-10 51

Deerfield (fg ft-fta tp) — Winger 1 2-2 4, Berge 1 1-2 3, Lonigro 2 0-0 6, Siewert 5 2-7 12, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 4 7-8 15 Totals 15 12-19 43

Three-point goals — W (Asik 5), D (Lonigro 2, Brattle)

Total fouls — W 16, D 13

