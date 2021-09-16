Luther Prep senior center Tim Manning blocks Beloit Turner junior defensive tackle Austin Wells during a Capitol Conference game at LPS on Sept. 3. The Phoenix play at Horicon/Hustisford on Friday at 7 p.m.
Luther Prep’s football team looks for a bounce-back performance against Horicon/Hustisford in a Capitol Conference game at Hustisford High School on Friday at 7 p.m. in week five.
The Phoenix (3-1, 1-1 Capitol) fell 21-20 in double overtime to Lake Mills last week. Luther Prep won last year’s meeting 49-7 to start the program’s nine-game win streak which was halted by the L-Cats.
Husticon (0-4, 0-2 Capitol) has had a rough go of it this season, totaling seven points the past three weeks.
“They like to pass it and run,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “I thought they played tough against Lodi. Lodi is Lodi. They are better than their record shows. We have to come out and play as well as we can play.”
The Marshfalcons utilize an odd-man front on defense.
“They try to pressure on the edges,” Gregorius said. “They like to twist, loop and bring guys from different angles. This means our guys will have to be disciplined in blocking schemes.”
Luther Prep had a 14-point lead late in the third quarter last week, led again in double overtime but came up a play or two short on the road. That game yielded ample opportunities for growth on and off the field.
“We watched the film Sunday night and talked about it as a team,” Gregorius said. “Hopefully, we improve on those things this week.
“Offensively, it’s about hanging onto our blocks, sustaining and driving through. Defensively, it’s about doing the job we’ve been assigned and sticking with our job. Everyone trust your teammate. We’ll have our hands full Friday night in another tough game for us.”
