Luther Prep’s football team finishes off the regular season with a road Capitol Conference matchup against Lodi on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix (5-3, 3-3 Capitol) are in playoff mode, needing a win to assure themselves a postseason bid. With a loss, the team could still receive a special invitation from the WIAA.
“We said ‘this is our playoff game,’” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “That’s how we’re approaching it. We get to go to Lodi on their homecoming for our playoff game.”
The Blue Devils (6-2, 4-2) are on the heels of consecutive losses to Columbus and Lake Mills, the two teams currently tied atop the league with 5-1 records.
Lodi has size in the trenches and a talented tailback in Jaylen Montgomery (134 attempts for 801 yards, averaging six yards per touch, and nine touchdowns).
“Lodi has a big offensive and defensive line,” Gregorius said. “Montgomery’s a shifty little back and can move. That’s going to be a challenge because when he gets hit, he can spin out of a tackle.”
Blue Devil quarterback Keegan Fleischman is a threat through the air and on the ground. He has a 48 percent completion percentage, 673 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 349 rushing yards on 61 carries and four scores.
“He’ll run the ball and isn’t afraid to throw it,” Gregorius said. “Lodi will use the quarterback to run, so we have to be aware of him as well.”
Luther Prep’s offensive line will be tasked with blocking a stout defensive front with athletic linebackers, a group that isn’t afraid to come hard off the edges, according to Gregorius.
The Phoenix are seeking consecutive postseason berths and back-to-back wins after last week’s victory against Walworth Big Foot.
“Staying low, staying on blocks, wrapping up and just sticking to the fundamentals,” Gregorius said of keys to the game.
“If everyone does their job and takes care of their responsibilities, we should be fine.”
