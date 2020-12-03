JEFFERSON — Senior guard Ainsley Howard knocked down six 3-pointers to help the Jefferson girls basketball team to a 45-37 Rock Valley Conference win over Edgerton Thursday at Jefferson High School.
Howard scored a game-high 20 points and all of her field goals were 3s. Aidyn Messmann and Josie Peterson both recorded six points for the Eagles.
“Edgerton has a great team this year,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “It was a relentless defensive effort on our part to hold them to 37 points.”
The Crimson Tide (2-1, 1-1) were coming off a 74-point performance versus Turner.
The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 RVC) had 12 field goals on the night, eight of which were 3-pointers.
Riley Madden and Abby Helmink both added five points for Jefferson.
The Eagles host Turner on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 45, EDGERTON 37
Edgerton*18*19*—*37
Jefferson*24*21*—*45
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Rebman 2 3-4 7; Platon 0 0-3 0; Danks 2 0-0 5; Fox Gunderson 4 2-6 11; Johnson 0 1-3 1; Fox 0 3-6 3; Rusch 3 1-3 10. Totals 11 10-25 37.
JEFFERSON — Madden 1 2-4 5; Messmann 1 4-5 6; Howard 6 2-4 20; S. Peterson 0 1-6 1; Dearborn 0 2-5 2; Helmink 1 2-6 5; J. Peterson 3 0-5 6. Totals 12 13-35 45.
3-point goals: E 5 (Rusch 3, Danks 1, Fox Gunderson 1); J 8 (Howard 6, Madden 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls: E 27; J 19. Fouled out: E Rebman, Fox; J Johnson.
