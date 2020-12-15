Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen and senior wide receiver Jaxson Retrum were selected Associated Press first team all-state in voting held recently.
Moen, who was 24-6 in three seasons as starter, also won the Dave Krieg Award for the state’s top senior QB. This season, Moen was 176-of-250 passing, completing 70.4 percent of his throws, for 2,326 yards and 24 touchdowns. Moen averaged 258.4 passing yards a game, had a quarterback rating of 119.8 and threw seven interceptions.
Moen had 616 rushing yards on 120 attempts and 12 touchdowns for a Lake Mills team that went 7-2, capping the season with a WIAA Division 3 regional championship. He averaged 5.1 yards a rush and 68.4 rushing yards per game.
Joshua Bauer, from Division 7 Lourdes Academy, was the QB selected to the second team.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re Division 7 or Division 1, there’s good players in all the divisions,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “I think it’s a cool thing for all players whether you’re in a small town or big city. If you’re disciplined and treat people the right way on a daily basis, good things are going to happen for you. That’s Adam Moen. People know him for his name and his stats.
“That’s what I knew him as before I met him for the first time a few months ago. He’s a remarkable kid with great personality and is a great leader. Whatever he does in the future, he’s going to have success at.”
Retrum emerged as the L-Cats’ go-to receiver, catching 55 passes for 889 yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranked sixth statewide in catches and receiving yards and tied for ninth in receiving scores. Retrum averaged 16.2 yards a catch and 98 yards per game.
“We put our best receiver at a certain spot in the formation,” Huber said. “It took a week to see that we would be putting Jaxson in that spot. There’s not many guys that are as big, as tall, as strong and can catch the ball the way he can.
“He’s a humble kid. He shows up, works hard and never complains. He didn’t miss a day of summer workouts. Very humble just like Adam and anything that comes his way is definitely earned. Couldn’t be happier for the both of them.
“(Adam and Jaxson) both deserved the honor for sure. They deserve it because they worked so hard in the offseason starting in the summer. They’re extremely unselfish players. They played the game and weren’t worried about statistics. Jaxson at receiver if we were running, he was blocking. If we were throwing, he was trying to make a play for the team. Same with Adam. Just really happy for those guys.”
2 Warriors honored
Lakeside Lutheran senior running back/linebacker Micah Cody and senior tight end/defensive end John O’Donnell were honorable mention selections.
Cody had a team-leading 41 tackles and a co-team-high four TFLs. Cody compiled 759 rushing yards and 11 scores, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt for a Lakeside team that went 6-1. Cody averaged 108.4 rushing yards a game.
O’Donnell had three TFLs and caught 12 passes for 183 yards with two scores from his tight end spot.
