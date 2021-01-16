BEAVER DAM — The Golden Beavers lost senior standout and UW recruit Maty Wilke to a torn ACL last month, shortly after BD blitzed Watertown by 44 points.
Even without Wilke, this team can still hit the 3s.
Beaver Dam knocked down seven of its nine 3-pointers to build a 34-11 halftime lead and went on to beat the Goslings in a rematch 51-27 on Friday at BDHS.
Senior forward Paige Yagodinski made all four of her triples in the first half and led top-ranked Beaver Dam (15-1) with 14 points.
Senior forward Teya Maas scored nine points to lead Watertown (7-5). Senior guard Avalon Uecke scored all eight of her points in the second half for the Goslings.
"We were fairly close midway through first half, but we were playing out of our pace again, for whatever reason,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We were not getting comfortable on the offensive end. They started to get some transition off some missed shots and some turnovers. They shot it really well.
“In the second half, we played even with them. We didn’t shoot it very well. We played more under control in the second half, getting the ball inside for post-ups or kick-outs. We’re disappointed. We feel should have been able to compete in that game, but we still took some positives about what we can get better at.”
Four of Watertown’s five losses are to Beaver Dam twice, Reedsburg and Oak Creek, all of whom are ranked.
“It’s good to play the best of the best,” Stollberg said. “It’s helped us in some of our other recent games. We beat Point and Edgewood, and those are quality teams. We’re just trying to be in the best place we can be."
Watertown plays at Baraboo on Tuesday.
BEAVER DAM 51, WATERTOWN 27
Watertown 11 16 — 27
Beaver Dam 34 17 — 51
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Fredrick 0 0-1 0, Schmutzler 2 0-1 4, Gifford 1 0-1 2, Hinrichs 1 2-3 4, Maas 2 5-12 9, Uecke 4 0-1 8 Totals 10 7-19 27
Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 1 3-4 6, Salettel 1 1-2 3, Wittnebel 4 2-2 10, Kuenzi 2 0-0 6, Yagodinski 5 0-0 14, Oestreicher 3 0-0 8, Czarnecki 2 0-0 4 Totals 18 6-8 51
Three-point goals — BD (Jens 1, Kuenzi 2, Yagodinski 4, Oestreicher 2)
Total fouls — W 10, BD 17
