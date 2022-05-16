BELOIT — Junior Ayianna Johnson won three field events in the girls competition and senior Nick Hottinger swept the hurdles races for Jefferson’s track and field team at the Rock Valley Conference meet held at Beloit Turner on Saturday.
“We had an outstanding day at the conference meet,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. “On the nicest day of our spring season, our athletes really stepped up. We had so many athletes run their personal bests.”
Johnson just keeps on collecting hardware, winning the triple jump, shot put and discus while also placing third in the 200 in 27.25 seconds.
Johnson won the triple jump by five inches with a mark of 35 feet, 7 inches. In the shot put, Johnson’s throw of 39-11 1/2 was more than five feet better than second place. Johnson’s discus throw of 144-1 was 34 feet longer than the second-place distance. Johnson is a back-to-back conference champion in the shot put and discus.
“Ayianna Johnson earned the Rock Valley Conference Field event MVP by winning shot put, discus and triple jump,” Siegert said. “Her throw of 144-1 in the discus is closing in on our school record.”
The Jefferson boys, meanwhile, won conference titles in four events, finishing second overall with 118 points behind McFarland (127). The Eagles tallied 11 top-three finishes.
Jefferson’s 800 relay of senior Eddy Rodriguez, junior Paden Phillips and seniors Marcus Owen and Brady Gotto won by nearly three full seconds in 1:31.33 to set a new conference record.
Hottinger claimed the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.36 while crossing the line first in the 300 hurdles in 41.05.
The 1,600 relay of Rodriguez, Owen, Hottinger and senior Sawyer Thorp won in 3:36.22. Evansville was second in 3:38.61.
“Nick Hottinger was a conference champ in all of his races today, which in our Rock Valley Conference is a very tough thing to do,” Siegert said. “Hottinger has become so consistent with his races, but also leading our hurdle crew.”
Gotto took third in the highly-contested 100 meter dash in a career-best time of 10.84 in his bid to repeat as conference champion. McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley won in 10.82 and Turner senior Camden Combs took second in 10.83.
“One of the most impressive races of the day was the 100 meter dash,” Siegert said. “The top three times in the state for Division 2 are currently in our conference from this meet.”
Gotto took second in the 200 in 22.34 to Combs, who won in 22.25, for the second straight season. Kelley was third in 22.40 and Phillips was fourth in 23.17.
Thorp finished third in the 400 in 52.72, junior Austin Gotto was third in the 110 hurdles in 17.37 and took fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.29), senior Mason Marin was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:28.71 and placed fifth in the 1,600 in 4:44.45 and Owen was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 44.13.
Jefferson senior Jesse Heller took second in the long jump (21 feet, 5 1/4 inches) and finished fifth in the 100 in 11.23.
The 400 relay of Rodriguez, senior Brady Lehman, Phillips and Heller finished second in 45.10 to Brodhead/Juda, which won in 44.55.
Andrew Gee was third in the pole vault (11-0), Phillips was seventh in the triple jump (37-10 1/2) and Lehman took eighth in the discus (109-9 1/4).
On the girls side, the Eagles scored 72 points and finished fourth.
Freshman Lexi Weinbrenner was fourth in the 800 in 2:38.95 and fourth in the 1,600 in 5:49.16. Junior teammate Jocelyn Ramirez was sixth in the 1,600 in 5:59.40 and placed fifth in the 3,200 in 13:23.64. Freshman Olivia Jennrich was sixth in the 3,200 in 13:33.97.
“Lexi stepped up as a freshman to get a couple fourth places for us,” Siegert said. “Jocelyn ran in the 1,600 and 3,200 races, which is very tough on such a hot day.”
The 1,600 relay of freshman Mackenzie Denton, Weinbrenner, sophomore Grace Behm and junior Emma Reidl took fourth in 4:34.83.
“This group really stepped up and ran a great time,” Siegert said.
Senior Emily Zilisch was fourth in the pole vault (8-6) and sophomore Alexis Dobson was eighth in the shot put (30-9).
Jefferson’s WIAA Division 2 regional will be held at Lake Mills High School on Monday, May 23.
Team scores — boys: McFarland 127; Jefferson 118; Brodhead/Juda 98; Whitewater 70; Walworth Big Foot 62; Clinton 59; Beloit Turner 59; Evansville 44; East Troy 32; Edgerton 31.
Team scores — girls: Brodhead/Juda 133.5; McFarland 110.5; Whitewater 79.5; Jefferson 72; Clinton 67; Walworth Big Foot 62; Evansville 58.5; East Troy 58; Edgerton 41; Beloit Turner 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.