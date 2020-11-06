JUNEAU — Clay Ritschard rushed 13 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead Pecatonica to a 49-0 win over Dodgeland on Friday.
Dodgeland (0-5) quickly put the Vikings on the schedule after a game with Cambridge was cancelled just two days prior due to COVID-19 issues. Jace Christopherson led the Trojans with six rushes for 38 yards.
PECATONICA 49, DODGELAND 0
Pecatonica 0 30 13 6 — 49
Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 — 0
P — Ritschard 10 run (Ritschard run)
P — Hartwig recovers fumble in end zone (pass failed)
P — Ritschard 45 run (Krahenbuhl run)
P — Ritschard 13 run (Ritschard run)
P — Brunker 29 pass from Enloe (Ritschard kick)
P — Hartwig 4 run (kick failed)
P — Garthwaite 5 run (kick failed)
First downs — P 16, D 7 By rush: P 13, D 4. By pass: P 2, D 1. By penalty: P 1, D 2. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) P 27-260, D 32-86. Passing Yards — P 57, D 2. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) P 2-6-1. D 2-12-1. Total yards - P 317, D 88 Fumbles-lost — P 0-0, D 2-2. Penalties P 7-65, D 8-65
Individual Leaders — Rushing: P Ritschard 13-189, D Christopherson 6-38. Passing: P Enloe 1-5-29, D Johnson 1-1-10. Receiving: P Brunker 1-29, D Stone 1-10
