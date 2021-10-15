MADISON — Gracie Niebler had the rare opportunity to compete in two state tournaments in one calendar year.
Niebler, a junior at Jefferson High School, lost 6-3, 6-3 to New London senior Paeton Kringel at Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
“It was really scary at first,” Niebler said of the state stage. “I was nervous at first with people watching from above at all angles. It was really fun and I’m happy with how I played and that I kept fighting. We both played well and had good points. A lot of my friends from other schools were there supporting me which felt really good too.”
Kringel, who improves to 13-10 overall, used an effective serve and an array of different shots on returns to flip the match her way.
“She had a really good serve that would get me,” Niebler said.
“She got basically every single ball back no matter what. Even if I had awesome shots, she would get them back.
“I’m really excited about potentially getting back to state again, hopefully I will get another chance.”
Niebler, a special qualifier to the tournament who also lost in the opening round at this spring’s alternate fall state tournament in Lake Geneva, finishes the season 11-14. The multi-sport athlete and honors student knows her game has improved in 2021.
“I’ve gotten better this year at strategizing, creating setups that lead to points and with being more aggressive,” Niebler said.
Longtime Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers was pleased with Niebler’s performance, noting Kringel’s serving prowess as a factor in the match.
“Gracie played one of her better matches of the year,” Rogers said. “She hit a lot of balls where the opponent got it back. The opponent was fast and quick enough where Gracie couldn’t win as many points as we would have liked. Kringel is a good player and has a real quick first serve. All in all, it was a good match with a lot of deuces. A lot of the games were really close.
“I’m proud of her play and she is a class act. She has been that way ever since I’ve known her. Gracie is a good leader for our team and acquitted herself really well.”
Kringel faces Big Foot/Williams Bay senior Emily Gauger, who is seeded third, in Friday’s second round.
