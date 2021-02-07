BELOIT — Jefferson senior Haygen Miller hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but it was the Trojans coming away with a 69-51 Rock Valley Conference win on Friday.
Braden McGraw added nine points for the Eagles. Jefferson (2-20) was tied 26-26 at halftime, but Beloit Turner exploded for 43 points in the second stanza.
The Eagles travel to face East Troy tonight at 7:15 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER 69, JEFFERSON 51
Jefferson 26 26 — 51
Turner 26 43 — 69
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 5 3-4 17, McGraw 4 1-2 9, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Lenz 1 1-2 3, Gehl 2 2-2 8, Martin 0 2-3 2, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Steies 0 1-2 1, Devine 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-15 51.
TURNER — Combs 2 1-1 5, Howard 0 1-2 1, Burrows 1 0-0 3, Heldt 3 0-0 8, Jacobs 3 3-3 9, Lauterbach 2 0-0 4, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 8 2-4 20, Hoppe 1 2-2 4, Diehl 1 1-2 3, Dillard 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 10-14 69.
3-pointers: J 7 (Miller 4, Gehl 2, Neitzel), BT 7 (Burrows, Heldt 2, Giddley, Cain 2, Dillard). Total fouls: J 18, BT 19.
