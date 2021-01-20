The Maranatha Baptist University men’s basketball team went 1-3 in its first four games of 2021.
The Sabercats lost at Marian University, 100-60, on Tuesday and fell 97-61 at Trinity International in Deerfield, Ill on Monday.
On Saturday, MBU (4-4) earned its first victory over Cardinal Stritch since 1999 with a 64-62 decision on the road.
Stephen Wilkerson scored a game-high 21 points, secured eight rebounds and had two steals. Aaron Sanders hit the game-tying layup with a minute left and Wilkerson connected on a pair of shots at the free-throw line to seal it.
Taylor Ball finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and Jed Mayak added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Sabercats held a 49-37 edge on the glass.
MBU returned from its one-month winter break hiatus and fell 90-71 at home against MSOE on Jan. 14.
Wilkerson tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Caleb Moultrie totaled 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting and Sanders contributed 11 points. Mayhak had nine points and Josh Davis eight.
Maranatha hosts MSOE on Thursday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University women’s basketball team lost a pair of games to start the 2021 portion of the season in the past week.
The Sabercats (3-6) lost 58-48 at Trinity International on Monday and fell 83-46 at Cardinal Stritch on Saturday.
In the Trinity game, Callie Morrison scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Emily Johnson added 13 points. The team shot just 33 percent (18 of 54) from the field.
Against Cardinal Stritch, Morrison scored 20 points and had five rebounds. Jacklyn Simpson finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
Maranatha travels to play Lincoln Christian (Ill.) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.