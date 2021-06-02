JEFFERSON — Luther Prep’s boys tennis team beat host Jefferson 6-1 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Tuesday, improving to 13-1 this season.

Judd Guse earned a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Patrick Traver at the No. 1 singles flight. Jefferson’s Vinny Bonofiglo topped Jason Horn 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 flight while Luther Prep’s Sean Kappl earned a 6-0, 6-0 decision against Adam Huebel at the No. 3 spot. The Phoenix won the other singles match via forfeit.

Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin were 6-1, 6-0 winners over Jacob Jurcek and Tobias Weisensel at the top doubles flight. Eli Crass and Rees Roecker (No. 2 flight) won 6-1, 6-0 over Matthew Buchholz and Aidan Turner while the Eagles forfeited the last doubles match.

Both teams compete next at the conference meet Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at UW-Whitewater.

LUTHER PREP 6,

JEFFERSON 1

Singles: Guse, LP, def. Traver, 6-2, 7-5; Bonofiglo, J, def. Horn, 6-1, 6-2; Kappl, LP, def. Huebel, 6-0, 6-0; N. Koelpin, LP, won forfeit.

Doubles: Bourman/M. Koelpin, LP, def. Jurcek/Weisensel, 6-1, 6-0; Crass/Roecker, LP, def/. Buchholz/Turner, 6-1, 6-0; Mittelstadt/Schlomer, LP, won forfeit.

