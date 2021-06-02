JEFFERSON — Luther Prep’s boys tennis team beat host Jefferson 6-1 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Tuesday, improving to 13-1 this season.
Judd Guse earned a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Patrick Traver at the No. 1 singles flight. Jefferson’s Vinny Bonofiglo topped Jason Horn 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 flight while Luther Prep’s Sean Kappl earned a 6-0, 6-0 decision against Adam Huebel at the No. 3 spot. The Phoenix won the other singles match via forfeit.
Johannes Bourman and Matthew Koelpin were 6-1, 6-0 winners over Jacob Jurcek and Tobias Weisensel at the top doubles flight. Eli Crass and Rees Roecker (No. 2 flight) won 6-1, 6-0 over Matthew Buchholz and Aidan Turner while the Eagles forfeited the last doubles match.
Both teams compete next at the conference meet Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at UW-Whitewater.
LUTHER PREP 6,
JEFFERSON 1
Singles: Guse, LP, def. Traver, 6-2, 7-5; Bonofiglo, J, def. Horn, 6-1, 6-2; Kappl, LP, def. Huebel, 6-0, 6-0; N. Koelpin, LP, won forfeit.
Doubles: Bourman/M. Koelpin, LP, def. Jurcek/Weisensel, 6-1, 6-0; Crass/Roecker, LP, def/. Buchholz/Turner, 6-1, 6-0; Mittelstadt/Schlomer, LP, won forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.